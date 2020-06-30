1
30.06.2020
Win Phil live tix
The Philharmonie resumed its live concerts back in June. On 9 July, Gustavo Gimeno conducts the Philharmonic orchestra as they perform Schubert’s “The Magic Harp” and Beethoven’s Symphony number 6.
Luxembourg’s energy minister called for the end of nuclear power in the grand duchy and greater region, and outlined his ambitious goals for increasing the use of renewable electricity during a Paperjam Club video interview this week.