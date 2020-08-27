How does the free textbook system in Luxembourg work?

Since the 23rd of July 2018, compulsory textbooks are for free in the secondary schools of the Grand Duchy. Are your children concerned? Which books are provided free of charge? And how to proceed? Get ready before the start of the next school year.
Are your children concerned?
To get the textbooks for free, there are two options.
Your children have to use the MyBooks application if they are enrolled in the following classes:
- classes of general and classical secondary education and vocational training of a public establishment in Luxembourg;
- classes of private schools that apply the national education curriculum, such as the École privée Fieldgen, École privée Marie-Consolatrice, Lycée privé Émile Metz and École privée Notre-Dame.
Your children receive their textbooks directly from their schools if they are enrolled in the following classes:
- preparation classes, reception classes, integration classes for young adults (CLIJA) of the general secondary education;
- European classes of the public school system (École internationale Edward Steichen – Clervaux, École internationale de Mondorf-les-Bains, École internationale Junglinster, École internationale Differdange and Esch-sur-Alzette);
- international classes of the public school system (International School Michel Lucius, International Baccalaureate at the Athénée de Luxembourg and the Lycée technique du Centre).
If your children are enrolled in classes that do not belong to one of the categories mentioned above, you will have to pay school textbooks. To lighten the bill, you can resell last year’s textbooks and buy those your children need for the coming one in a book exchange organized by the school(s).
Which textbooks are provided free of charge?
Are provided free of charge compulsory textbooks listed in the national education curriculum, textbooks that secondary establishments have defined as being mandatory, digital versions of these books if they are available and obligatory course material in the form of photocopies received by the schools.
If a textbook remains on the programme for several years, your children are only entitled to one free copy.
How to proceed with the MyBooks application?
First, your children have to go to www.mybooks.lu, click on the application and connect themselves by using their personalized IAM login. The Identity and Access Management (IAM) enables users, students, teachers and other people involved in education to connect to IT resources and applications with a single user name and password. Before using their IAM account, your children have to activate it with the activation code sent by post or deposited at the IT department of their school(s). To order an activation code, they have to go to the website of the CGIE (Centre de Gestion Informatique de l’Éducation).
After the connection to the MyBooks application, your children can select new copies of compulsory textbooks to which they are entitled. The books are displayed in the application with their barcode. Then, they can go to one of the bookstores participating in the programme and collect their books by showing the barcodes displayed in the application on their smartphone or printed out on paper.
To encourage young people to use textbooks sustainably and responsibly, the Ministry of Education, Childhood and Youth has set up a voucher system. If your children use or buy secondhand books and do not select them in the bookstore, they will receive a 50% discount on the cost of new books not covered by the scheme. After having ensured that they have picked up all required textbooks from the bookstore, they click on the voucher (bon d’achat) button. The printed or saved voucher can be used in one of the partner bookstores.
Pay attention that for the 2020-2021 school year, your children can collect their textbooks and use their vouchers until 30 June 2021. After this date, they will no longer be able to acquire free textbooks and use their vouchers.
