How to set up utilities when you move to Luxembourg?

As an expatriate or a newcomer, moving to Luxembourg often means starting from scratch and getting simple tasks done, like supplying the new home with the necessary domestic features, can feel like a daunting task. How to get power, water and gas turned on? How to be connected to the Internet? How to get the waste removed?
Gas and electricity
The good news is that you will pay less for your gas and electricity consumption than the EU average. According to Eurostat, the gas and electricity prices per kilowatt-hour in the Grand Duchy for the first half of 2019 were respectively EUR 0.0448 (against an EU average of EUR 0.0632) and EUR 0.1798 (against an EU average of EUR 0.2159).
You are free to choose your gas and electricity providers. Unfortunately, their number is limited[1], but you can review the best options by using the price comparison calculator provided by the Luxembourg Institute of Regulation (ILR). For an easy connection, it is better to check out with the previous owner or tenant which companies were already providing the service that you can take back or ask your municipality of residence. If you want to change, the new provider will take care of the formalities. Whatever your decision is, contact the electricity and gas suppliers as soon as possible, and preferably before moving. The process can be done online or by phone. Moreover, you do not need to organise a final meter reading before the account of the previous owner or tenant is closed. The majority of the properties in Luxembourg has now smart meters.
Don’t forget that standard home electrical sockets are 220 volts AC in Luxembourg and use the European two-pin plug. If necessary, you have to buy an adaptor and/or check the voltage of the electrical goods you have bought from other countries.
For technical assistance such as installation, troubleshooting and emergency services, contact Creos Luxembourg, the network manager in charge of electricity and gas distribution, pipe maintenance, meter installation and reading[2].
Fuel oil
Natural gas is not available everywhere in the country, so you might rent or buy a home that uses fuel oil (mazout) for its heating system. A lot of fuel oil companies do home deliveries in Luxembourg. You can find them on the Net. One piece of advice: try not to fill up too frequently the fuel oil tank. The larger quantity of fuel oil you order, the lower price per litre you pay.
Water
The Service des Eaux of your municipality residence usually provides your water supply. You must inform it of your moving-in date, along with the number on the water meter on that date. You will then receive a water supply contract and be charged on a quarterly basis. Tap water is very safe in Luxembourg and you can drink it with no harm.
Waste disposal and recycling
When you register as a resident in your municipality, the administration will propose several bins for your waste: the grey for general waste, the blue for paper waste, the brown (or green depending on where you live) for glass and the green (or brown depending on where you live) for garden and organic matter. Costs depend on the frequency the bin is emptied and the weight of its content.
Technically, you only need to have a grey bin. There are numerous public collection stations in the country – around 60 in Luxembourg City - where you can deposit glass, cardboard, old clothes and batteries. For plastic bottles, cans, tins and juice or milk cartons, you can pick up for free the Valorlux blue bags from your municipality residence. You will find on the Valorlux website details of what can be put in the bags and a collection calendar for all areas in Luxembourg. It also lists the location of all the recycling centres in the Grand Duchy, where several categories of recyclable are collected: plastic glass, cardboard, wood… and even toxic waste. If you are a resident of the municipality where the recycling centre is located, you can access it for free. The recycling centre of the City of Luxembourg is also accessible to the residents of the municipality of Strassen.
If you have cumbersome objects such as furniture or white goods, you can make an appointment with the services of your municipality for these to be removed.
Internet, telephone and television
Most homes in Luxembourg are connected and if you are renting from a landlord, the chances are high that television and the Internet are already included. If not, signing up for package deals usually includes an installation fee. Keep also in mind that you may not get an appointment immediately. Call ahead if possible. In addition to Post Luxembourg, the national carrier, there are a lot of internet and landline providers in the Grand Duchy. You can find the details of these suppliers here.
Are you an expatriate or a newcomer in the Grand Duchy? Visit our website.
[1] You can find a full list of gas suppliers here and a list of electricity providers here.
[2] Troubleshooting and emergency: 8002-9900 (electricity) – 8007-3001 (gas). Infoline: 2624-2624.