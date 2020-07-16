Some facts about parking in Luxembourg

Resident stickers, parking discs, white, orange and yellow zones, the Call2ParkTM System, Park and Ride: it can be confusing knowing where you are allowed to park and what charges you must pay. What are the parking rules and how to follow them effectively, especially in Luxembourg City?
Car parks
The capital has several paying car parks. Most of them are open 24/7. The biggest are Glacis (1007 places), Rond-Point Schuman – these two car parks are free on Saturdays and Sundays -, Royal-Hamilius (628 places, 410 for public use), Europe (800 places), Trois Glands (500 places), Gare (536 places) and Fort Neipperg (526 places). There are also smaller underground car parks including Knuedler, Saint-Esprit and Monterey.
If you are driving into the centre for work, the best option is using the Park and Ride (P+R) car parks. They are located in the outskirts of the city at Bouillon, Kochelscheuer, Luxembourg South and Beggen. All of them are free but the first three only for 24 hours - from the 25th hour, you get charged a daily rate of €10.
You can find a parking guidance system informing you in real time about available spaces throughout the city on the website of Luxembourg City.
The Call2ParkTM service
Parking spaces can be paid by text message or mobile phone in the Centre, Gare and Limpertsberg districts. To use the Call2ParkTM service, an initial registration is required. Following the registration, you will receive a special permit that must be clearly displayed on the windscreen of your vehicle. Once a parking space has been found, you send a text message to 62345 or call 900 62345. You do not need to know in advance how long you are going to be parked. You begin your parking session when you get out of your car. When you return to your car, you end it.
Parking zones
In the city of Luxembourg and its residential neighbourhoods, roadside parking or outdoor parking bays operate on a pay-per-hour system. There are five zones. Charges and the maximum time you can park depend on the zone. In white zones, parking is free and allowed for 30 minutes. In orange zones, parking is admitted for a maximum of 2 hours and costs €2 per hour. In yellow zones, parking is admitted for a maximum of 3 to 5 hours on the roadside and 5 to 10 hours in car parks and costs €1 per hour. In green zones, parking is admitted for a maximum of 5 hours and costs €2 for the first three hours, then €1.50 after the third hour. In violet zones, parking is admitted for a maximum of 10 hours and costs €0.50 per hour. Parking is free from 18:00 to 8:00 on Sundays and public holidays in white and orange zones and on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays in other parking zones.
Residential parking permits
If you are resident in Luxembourg City, you can apply for a residential parking permit – a sticker - that allows you to park in your residential zone for free. To be valid, the permit must be affixed behind the windscreen of your vehicle so that the front side remains visible from the outside.
There are three types of residential permits. Annual permits are issued free of charge. You can apply for two other stickers but you have to pay €60 for the first one and €120 for the second one. Temporary permits are valid for a maximum of 20 days from the issue. Visitors permits - €16 per permit – can be used by your family members or your relatives who intend to stay at your home for a prolonged period of time. You are entitled to three visitor permits per year and you cannot apply more than once a year for the same visitor at the same address. The permit cannot last for more than three months but the period may be divided into several smaller periods.
Other municipalities in Luxembourg, including Esch-sur-Alzette, Hespérange, Strassen, Pétange, Differdange and Bettembourg, offer the possibility to benefit from residential parking permits. To find out which type of permits are available in your commune, contact your communal administration.
Pay attention to the fact that according to the Article 5 of the municipal traffic regulations, any vehicle, even with a residential parking permit, may not be parked on a public road for more than 24 hours without a valid reason. So, be careful when you go on holiday!
Parking discs
In Luxembourg City, a white parking disc is issued with the residential parking permit. Used together, they entitle you to two hours’ free parking throughout the City of Luxembourg, both on the roadside and in aboveground car parks. You just have to point the arrow to the anticipated departure time and place it behind your windscreen so that it is clearly visible. Unless the vehicle has been moved at least 150 m, the initial time displayed on the disc cannot be changed. White discs are not valid in the parking disc zones outside the city. In these zones, you have to use the blue parking discs specified in the traffic code – you can buy these in some shops.
Are you an expatriate or a newcomer in the Grand Duchy? Visit our website.