WHAT ARE THE SPEEDING PENALTIES IN LUXEMBOURG?

Now that Luxembourg is entered its third phase of lockdown exit, you can travel again everywhere in Luxembourg and – why not? – take the opportunity to discover the hidden beauty of the country. If you do so, do not forget to respect the speed limits. Speeding is subject to heavy fines and you can lose points on your driving licence.
In Luxembourg, speed limits are 130 km/h on motorways (110 km/h if raining or in case of bad weather), 90 km/h on open country roads and 50 km/h in built-up areas. National police apply a tolerance margin of 3 km/h for any vehicle travelling at a speed between 25 and 100 km/h and 3% for any speed exceeding this limit. In other words, you commit a speeding offence if you drive more than 53 km/h in built-up areas, more than 93 km/h on ordinary roads and more than 135 km/h on motorways.
Paying fines
Anyone committing a speeding offence is liable for either a standard fine or a penalty notice. If you are caught by the police with a handheld radar, you can pay the fine on the spot in cash or possibly with credit cards. The procedure is mandatory if you are a non-Luxembourg resident. If you are unable to pay the fine immediately, you have to do it within 45 days (extended by one month for non-residents) in cash at any post office, in cash or possibly by credit card at any police station in Luxembourg or by bank transfer. If you are caught by a speed camera[1], you will receive a notice of offence in the form of a simple letter.
The amount of the fine depends on the seriousness of the offence. If you exceed the maximum speed limit by less than 15 km/h in built-up areas (between 54 and 68 km/h), by less than 20 km/h on ordinary roads (between 94 and 114 km/h) and by less than 25 km/h on motorways (between 136 and 160 km/h), you have to pay EUR 49. If you drive at a speed between 69 and 78 km/h in built-up areas, between 115 and 140km/h on ordinary roads and between 161 and 201 km/h on motorways, your fine will be EUR 145. Beyond that, you will receive a penalty notice.
In cases of a fine of 145 EUR and of a penalty notice, points will be deducted from your driving licence. The points-based driving licence applies to all drivers on the road anywhere in the country, including professional drivers, drivers with foreign-issued driving licence, cross-border workers and tourists passing through. If you do not hold a Luxembourg driving licence, you are granted a virtual licence.
Losing points on your driving licence
The points-based driving licence is based on the withdrawal of points, weighted according to the gravity of offence committed. All driving licences start with 12 points. The driving offences for which points are withdrawn are divided into two categories. The first are classified as criminal offences and include felony speeding and exceeding the speed limit by more than 50% of the maximum authorized speed limit. If you commit one of these two offences, you will lose respectively 6 or 4 points. The latter are considered as serious offences and include speeding more than 15 km/h, more than 20 km/h on ordinary roads and more than 25 km/h on motorways. For this kind of offences, 2 points will be withdrawn from your driving licence.
You will find the complete list of the penalties on the transport portal of the Ministry of Mobility and Public Works (only in French). If you are a cross-border worker or a Luxembourg resident, you can consult the number of points of your driving licence on MyGuichet.lu. To do so, log into your Private eSpace, select My data tab and look into the heading Transport.
If you lose all your points, your entitlement to drive is suspended for 12 months (or 24 months if you lose again all your points within three years of the initial suspension). If you hold a Luxembourg licence, you will not have the right to drive anywhere. This also applies if you hold an EEA[2] licence and are resident in Luxembourg. In all other cases, you are banned from driving in Luxembourg for the duration of the suspension.
How to recover your entitlement to drive?During the suspension of your entitlement to drive, you must attend a five-day training course at the driver training centre (Centre de Formation pour Conducteurs) in Colmar-Berg. At the end of the suspension period, you have 12 points again.
How to get your points back? If you have lost points, there are two ways for recovering them. Your original 12 points are returned automatically if you do not lose any more points within the following 3 years. You can also get 3 points back by attending a one-day awareness course at the driver training centre in Colmar-Berg. The course can only be taken once every three years.
[2] The European Economic Area includes the EU Member States, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.