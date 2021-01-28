Where and how to charge your electric car in Luxembourg?

Facilitating the transition to electromobility as much as possible is one of the Luxembourg government’s main goals. The first public charging stations for electric vehicles were installed four years ago. Since then, the network has grown and will soon be complemented by ultra-fast charging stations. But where to find these charging stations exclusively distributing electricity produced from 100% renewable energies and how to use them?
Chargy: for your everyday travel
The network of public charging stations for electric and plug-in hybrid cars, known under the name of “Chargy”, has been operational since 2 June 2017. To date, the infrastructure includes some 600 “Chargy” stations and “Chargy OK” compatible terminals, over 460 of which are open to the public. In the near future, it will incorporate a total of 800 stations and 1,600 parking spaces dedicated to electric mobility, each terminal having two charging points (adjustable between 3.7 kW and 22 kW depending on the type of car).
To guarantee national network coverage, every municipality in the country will have at least one charging station. The total number of stations for each municipality will vary depending on the number of inhabitants and jobs in each area. Out of the 102 municipalities in the country, the Chargy stations are already present in 96 of them and always installed near local points of interest, such as business parks, educational establishments, touristic, cultural or sporting attractions, shops, town halls or council offices.
To charge up your electric car or plug-hybrid vehicle at the Chargy and Chargy OK stations, you must have signed a contract with a charging service provider[1]. It will give you a mKaart from the transport organization Verkéiersbond, which will serve as an identifier on the terminals. If you already have a mKaart, your charging service provider will add the Chargy product directly to it. Your electricity consumption will be billed to you by your provider. If you have a prepaid card, it will be debited until all your credit has been used up. With the multifunctional mKaart, you can also load various other transport-related products such as transport tickets (first class and cross-border) and access to mBox bike parks. You can find more information about mKaart on the mobiliteit.lu site.
By connecting you to your account on the MyChargy platform from your computer, tablet or mobile device, you can monitor your consumption, find available charging stations, make a reservation or activate a notification when your vehicle's loading is complete.
SuperChargy: electromobility goes a step further
In addition to the Chargy terminals already in place, the installation of new SuperChargy stations, offering ultra-fast charging for 100% electric vehicles, started recently. By 2023, some 88 SuperChargy direct current (DC) stations will be available at the main roads, motorway service areas and specific Park & Ride (P+R) car parks, corresponding to 19 locations strategically chosen in the country. A third of them will allow loads up to 160 kW (compared to 22 kW for Chargy stations) and the other two thirds will deliver up to 320 kW per socket depending on the site configuration and the capacities of each vehicle. With these terminals, and for cars making full use of these charging powers, it will take about 20 minutes to reload an empty battery to 80% of its capacity!
Equipped with their own visual identity and specially designed streetlights, including a WiFi router free of charge for the customers - to spend time on the Internet while the car is reloading! -, these ultra-fast charging stations use the same means of identification and payment as the Chargy terminals. From the second quarter of 2021, the customers without a contract with a charging service provider will be able to pay by credit or debit card for a fixed price displayed on the SuperChargy terminal screen.
The first two SuperChargy terminals were inaugurated on 20 January 2021 at the University of Luxembourg Kirchberg campus park. They are currently in a preliminary test phase with a limited load capacity. That is why the conditions and prices applied are identical to those of the Chargy terminals. But it is only temporary. Sooner or later, the price per kWh on the SuperChargy terminals will be higher.
For more information, you can consult the websites chargy.lu and superchargy.lu.
