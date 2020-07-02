Why not explore the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg this summer?

In principle, summer is synonymous with holidays, but these will be peculiar this year. The uncertainty of the last few months and the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic is still developing outside Europe have prompted many of you to cancel your trips abroad. So, you could take the opportunity to discover the magnificent places of Luxembourg. Here are some suggestions.
Hiking in Little Switzerland
Often referred to as Luxembourg’s Little Switzerland, Mullerthal owes its name to its hilly landscape reminiscent of Switzerland. The region has a unique geological heritage of imposing sandstone cliffs with narrow clefts and deep gorges. On a length of 112 km, the spectacular Mullerthal Trail passes all the natural particularities of the region. Its three main routes have each their own character. Route 1 leads through woods and meadows. Route 2 brings hikers to impressive canyons and bizarre rock formations. Route 3 presents superb views on enchanting valleys and romantic castles. Four extra tours complete the offer. More information on www.mullerthal-trail.lu/en.
Moving moments in the Éislek
Located in the northern part of the country, the Éislek represents one third of the surface of the Grand Duchy. Lush forests, green hills, deep valleys and windy plateaus characterize the region which provides exceptional hiking experiences. The cross-border trail Escapardenne connects Ardennes over a length of 159 km from Ettelbruck to La Roche en Ardenne (Belgium). It is composed of two trails certified as “Leading Quality Trails – Best of Europe”: Lee-Trail (53 km) and Éislek-Trail (106 km). The 23 circular trails of the Natur Wanderpark Deluxe with a total of 400 km take you through unique cultural and natural landscapes along the Sûre and Our rivers. The region also hosts two nature parks. In the heart of the Nature Park of the Upper Sûre, a lake attracts numerous nature lovers and water sports enthusiasts. The Nature Our Park has an impressive variety of panoramas and features charming towns such as Vianden, Clervaux or Troisvierges. For more information, you can download the Éislek app for free on Android and iOS or visit the following sites: www.vist-eislek.eu, blog.escapardenne.eu and www.naturwanderparl.eu.
Walking in the beautiful wine region of Moselle
Forming a natural boundary with Germany, the Moselle river lends its name to one of the most beautiful valleys of the country, renowned for its wineries, charming hotels and medieval towns. The region has several nature reserves - “Grouf” and “Strombierg” in Schengen, “Haff Réimech” and Biodiversum on the bottom of the wine slopes between Schengen and Remich, “Kuebendällchen” in Wintrange, “Manternacher Fiels” in Manternach – and two parks – the Mediterranean Garden in Schewbsange gathering a large array of some 1000 different species of plants and the Mondorf-les-Bains spa park which also serves as an art gallery for sculptures. For more information, you can download the audio guide application Lauschtour available in four languages on Android and iOS or visit the following site: http://www.visitmoselle.lu.
Enjoying the diversity of the Land of the Red Rocks
The Land of the Red Rocks (Terres Rouges) in the south of Luxembourg has been strongly marked by its industrial culture. The old opencast iron ore mines – hence the name of Red Rocks – have now become protected nature reserves with several mountain bike trails and hiking paths. The park of Galgenberg (Gaalgebierg) in Esch-sur-Alzette, the capital of the region, is also worth a visit. Covering around 35 kilometres, the Minett Tour allows you to come across the history of the Luxembourg steel industry. It links five places featuring different topics of interest: the open-air museum of the Minett Park Fond-de-Gras and its Train 1900, the blast furnaces in Belval, the museum of the Cockerill Mine in Esch-sur-Alzette, the National Mining Museum in Rumelange and the Documentation Centre for Human Migrations (CDMH) in Dudelange[1].
The Red Rock region is also a paradise for children. The “Parc Merveilleux” in Bettembourg is one of the biggest attractions of the country with its 200 species of animals coming from all the continents. The high rope garden located in Dudelange – Parc Le’h Adventures - is considered as the most secured and exciting park for climbing enthusiasts in Luxembourg and the Greater Region. It proposes seven different courses including rope bridges, Tyrolean traverses, monkey trees and Tarzan’s jumps. The Luxembourg Science Center in Differdange has more than 70 experimental stations: all of them are multilingual and equipped with touchscreens. In addition, it offers daily interactive shows about science and technology.
For more information, you can download brochures on www.redrock.lu.
Are you an expatriate or a newcomer in the Grand Duchy? Visit our website.
[1] To be sure that these sites are open, call the Office Regional du Tourisme Sud - +352 27 54 59 91 – or send an email – [email protected]