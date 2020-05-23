10 things to do this week

1 in 10 in Lux have taken online courses: Eurostat

News Current affairs 23.05.2020 Aaron Grunwald
The number of people learning online in Luxembourg rose from 9% in 2017 to 10% in 2019, and across the entire EU27 from 7% in 2017 and 8% in 2019, per Eurostat. Photo by Nick Morrison on Unsplash

The grand duchy had the 9th highest proportion in the EU of people who took an online course in 2019.

About 10% of Luxembourg survey respondents had logged onto a virtual classroom last year, per Eurostat.

That placed the grand duchy behind Finland (21%), Sweden (18%), Spain (15%) and others, and just in front of Belgium (9%), as well as ahead of the EU27 average, Germany, France and Austria (all 8%).

The lowest shares were recorded in Latvia (4%), Romania (3%) and Bulgaria (2%), the EU statistics bureau said.

The survey covered people aged 16 to 74 who were asked if they had done “an online course in the last 3 months prior to the survey”. This included school or university study, language learning and improving professional skills.

Eurostat published the figures on 17 May.

