1 in 10 in Lux have taken online courses: Eurostat

The grand duchy had the 9th highest proportion in the EU of people who took an online course in 2019.
About 10% of Luxembourg survey respondents had logged onto a virtual classroom last year, per Eurostat.
That placed the grand duchy behind Finland (21%), Sweden (18%), Spain (15%) and others, and just in front of Belgium (9%), as well as ahead of the EU27 average, Germany, France and Austria (all 8%).
The lowest shares were recorded in Latvia (4%), Romania (3%) and Bulgaria (2%), the EU statistics bureau said.
The survey covered people aged 16 to 74 who were asked if they had done “an online course in the last 3 months prior to the survey”. This included school or university study, language learning and improving professional skills.
Eurostat published the figures on 17 May.