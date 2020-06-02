1-3 June: Latest Luxembourg covid-19 news

Delano will update this page regularly throughout the week with information related to the covid-19 outbreak in Luxembourg.
Wednesday 3 June, 11:10am
Here are the latest figures from neighbouring countries, announced by government sources, as of Tuesday 2 June:
- Belgium: 58,685 confirmed covid-19 cases (up from a cumulative total of 58,615 confirmed cases the previous day), including 9,522 deaths (up from a total of 9,505 deaths reported the previous day) and 15,959 recovered patients discharged from hospital (up from 15,934 reported the previous day).
- France: 151,325 confirmed cases (an adjustment down from 152,091, due to “a change in calculation method,” per the French public health authority), including 28,940 deaths (compared to 28,833) and 68,812 recovered patients discharged from hospital (up from 68,440).
- Germany: 182,028 confirmed cases (up from 181,815), including 8,522 deaths (up from 8,511) and an estimated 166,400 recovered patients (up from 165,900).
Globally there have been more than 6.3m confirmed infections, including more than 380,000 deaths due to the virus and more than 2.7m recovered patients.
Tuesday 2 June, 5:55pm
The health ministry announced a few moments ago that there have been 4,020 confirmed covid-19 cases in Luxembourg (up from the 4,019 reported on 1 June). Currently there are 62 active infections (compared to 64 yesterday). There have been 110 deaths since the outset of the crisis (unchanged). The average age of those infected is 46 and the median age of fatalities is 84.
By the latest count, 32 people are in hospital (compared to 35 reported on 1 June), including 4 in intensive care (unchanged). A total of 929 patients who tested positive for covid-19 have been discharged from hospital (compared to 927).
Since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, a total of 78,026 tests have been carried out (up from 75,594).
The Rt_eff effective reproduction number for the grand duchy was 0.790 (unchanged).
None of these figures include patients transferred to Luxembourg from French hospitals.
Tuesday 2 June, 11:13am
Here are the latest figures from neighbouring countries, announced by government sources, as of Monday 1 June:
- Belgium: 58,615 confirmed covid-19 cases (up from a cumulative total of 58,517 confirmed cases the previous day), including 9,505 deaths (up from a total of 9,486 deaths reported the previous day) and 15,934 recovered patients discharged from hospital (up from 15,919 reported the previous day).
- France: 152,091 confirmed cases (up from 151,753), including 28,833 deaths (compared to 28,802) and 68,440 recovered patients discharged from hospital (up from 68,355).
- Germany: 181,815 confirmed cases (up from 181,482), including 8,511 deaths (up from 8,500) and an estimated 165,900 recovered patients (up from 165,200).
Globally there have been more than 6.2m confirmed infections, including more than 375,000 deaths due to the virus and more than 2.69m recovered patients.
Tuesday 2 June, 10:55am
Nearly 1 in 10 Luxembourg residents has been tested for covid-19. Details here.
Monday 1 June, 5:45pm
The health ministry announced a few moments ago that there have been 4,019 confirmed covid-19 cases in Luxembourg (up from the 4,018 reported on 31 May). Currently there are 64 active infections (compared to 75 yesterday). There have been 110 deaths since the outset of the crisis (unchanged). The average age of those infected is 46 and the median age of fatalities is 84.
By the latest count, 35 people are in hospital (compared to 33 reported on 31 May), including 4 in intensive care (1 more than yesterday). A total of 927 patients who tested positive for covid-19 have been discharged from hospital (compared to 925).
Since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, a total of 75,594 tests have been carried out (up from 75,432).
The Rt_eff effective reproduction number for the grand duchy was 0.790 (unchanged).
None of these figures include patients transferred to Luxembourg from French hospitals.
Sunday 31 May, 5:35pm
The health ministry announced a few moments ago that there have been 4,018 confirmed covid-19 cases in Luxembourg (up from the 4,016 reported on 30 May). Currently there are 75 active infections (compared to 87 yesterday). There have been 110 deaths since the outset of the crisis (unchanged). The average age of those infected is 46 and the median age of fatalities is 84.
By the latest count, 33 people are in hospital (compared to 36 reported on 30 May), including 3 in intensive care (1 fewer than yesterday). A total of 925 patients who tested positive for covid-19 have been discharged from hospital (compared to 924).
Since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, a total of 75,432 tests have been carried out (up from 74,366).
The Rt_eff effective reproduction number for the grand duchy was 0.79 (unchanged).
None of these figures include patients transferred to Luxembourg from French hospitals.