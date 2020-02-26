1 in 3 Luxembourg firms not on social media

Luxembourg and Denmark saw the biggest five-year gain in companies using social media, but firms in the grand duchy have just the 9th highest proportion in the EU.
“The percentage of enterprises using social media” in Luxembourg and Denmark rose by 26 percentage points (each) between 2014 and 2019, according to Eurostat.
The EU statistics agency said that during the same period, use increased by 25 percentage points in Finland and 24pp in Sweden, by 16pp across the entire EU27, and by just 11pp in Ireland, Portugal, Romania and Slovenia.
That said, only 62% of Luxembourg firms used social media in 2019, behind Malta (84%), Denmark (75%), Netherlands (74%), Cyprus (73%), Sweden (72%), and Belgium, Ireland and Finland (71% each).
The grand duchy scored above the EU27 average of 50%, however. The lowest rates were recorded in Poland (37%), Bulgaria (34%) and Romania (33%).
The data is based on surveys which asked companies “about the use of the following types of social media: social networks, blog or microblogs, multimedia content sharing websites, wiki-based knowledge sharing tools.”
Eurostat released the figures on 25 February.