1 June: Latest Luxembourg covid-19 news

26.05 - 02.06 2020
26.05.2020

Great news for the local Horeca sector means we can all enjoy socialising in public again.

If you suspect that you have covid-19, isolate yourself from anyone susceptible to be infected and contact the government hotline, 8002 8080. Do not go to your see your GP or the emergency room. In case of emergency, telephone 112. For more information and the latest official updates, consult the Luxembourg government’s coronavirus information website. Additional information about covid-19 can be found on the websites of the UK’s National Health Service, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization.

Delano will update this page regularly throughout the week with information related to the covid-19 outbreak in Luxembourg

Sunday 31 May, 5.35pm

The health ministry announced a few moments ago that there have been 4,018 confirmed covid-19 cases in Luxembourg (up from the 4,016 reported on 30 May). Currently there are 75 active infections (compared to 87 yesterday). There have been 110 deaths since the outset of the crisis (unchanged). The average age of those infected is 46 and the median age of fatalities is 84.   

By the latest count, 33 people are in hospital (compared to 36 reported on 30 May), including 3 in intensive care (1 fewer than yesterday). A total of 925 patients who tested positive for covid-19 have been discharged from hospital (compared to 924).  

Since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, a total of 75,432 tests have been carried out (up from 74,366).  

The Rt_eff effective reproduction number for the grand duchy was 0.79 (unchanged).

None of these figures include patients transferred to Luxembourg from French hospitals.

