10 cycle-friendly road sections for August

At the start of June, the government announced plans to close 16 sections of road to cars in August. Here are the ten segments that have been greenlighted.
After a two-week consultation with local authorities, the ministers for tourism and mobility announced the following sections will be closed to all cars except those of local residents for the month of August, or where otherwise indicated. The aim is to encourage cycling by removing traffic from the roads and complement existing cycle path infrastructure.
- Pontpierre-Leudelange from 1 to 31 August: this section gives a foretaste of the “Vëloexpresswee” planned between Esch-sur-Alzette and Luxembourg.
- Alzingen-Syren, Syren-Moutfort and Obersyren-Mensdorf from 1 to 31 August: these sections connect the City of Luxembourg with the Syre valley and then join the Moselle at Remich, Wormeldange or Mertert.
- Mondorf-Ellange from 1 to 31 August: this section connects Mondorf at Ellange with the PC7 (cycle path 7) to Remich and the PC11 to the City of Luxembourg.
- Mamer-Kopstal from 1 to 31 August and Kopstal-Schoenfels every Saturday and Sunday in August: at weekends, this section provides a triangular route of some 40km linking the City of Luxembourg to Gosseldange via PC15 in the Alzette valley, then Gosseldange to the Lycée de Mamer via roads closed to traffic via Schoenfels and Kopstal in the Mamer valley, returning to the City via PC13 through Bertrange and Strassen. A variant route through the municipality of Kehlen is currently being developed.
- Bridge over the railway line between Dommeldange and Beggen from 1 to 31 August: the ban on individual motorised traffic in transit secures this essential link between the City of Luxembourg and Mersch.
- Sandweiler-American cemetery: This section, which includes cycle facilities at the Scheedhaff crossroads, foreshadows a cycle route currently being planned and allows cyclists coming from Sandweiler to link the eastern districts of the City of Luxembourg and the PC1 in the Alzette valley.
- Goedange-Weiswampach-Clervaux-Enscherange, only on Saturday 1 August and Sunday 2 August: this 27km section, which is served by several CFL stations, connects the Weiswampach lake and Clervaux from the north by the "Vennbahn", and from the south by Wilwerwiltz, or even Kautenbach or Parc Hosingen.
Detailed maps including catering and tourist points of interest will be drawn up and published in the coming weeks.