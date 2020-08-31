10 tips of the month: August 2020

John David Washington and Robert Pattinson star in Christopher Nolan’s mind-bending action thriller “Tenet”, one of the Delano team’s picks of the month for August.
From the film that will save cinema to a piano maestro via a warm coming of age novel and the best hand gels, here is what the Delano team has been up to in our spare time over the last month.
Current reads
For an empowering shot of the warm fuzzies, I recommend “How to Build a Girl”, written and adapted to film from the novel by Caitlin Moran. This coming of age tale tells the story of talented and determined teenager Johanna Morrigan, played by Beanie Feldstein, as she carves out a career as a music critic, while still studying at school. Feldstein’s brilliant depiction of Morrigan’s mettle and mishaps is in equal turns hilarious and subtle. By the time the credits roll you’re already working on your own rebuilding plan. You can find this sparkling gem on Amazon Prime Video. JB
I’m currently reading Deirdre Mask’s debut, “The Address Book: What Street Addresses Reveal About Identity, Race, Wealth, and Power”. It’s one of the compelling works of non-fiction I’ve read in a long time, packed with fascinating anecdotes across various times and places, from ancient Rome to modern Japan. Case in point: how some individuals in a rural American town, content with their lack of street addresses, greeted workers with shotguns when they found them trying to better organise the system. Of course, with the US elections coming up, and concerns about its own postal system being able to get ballots sent in a timely manner, this read couldn’t be more appropriate. NG
I finally sat down to read Pierre Joris’ “Fox-trails, -tales & -trots”, the sixth book from Luxembourg English language publisher Black Fountain Press, which came out in June. An anthology of poetry and essays, as well as one retelling of a rather shocking Renert (fox) tale. For me, the gems were the vignettes in this Luxembourg expat’s memoir-like essays and what they say about Luxembourg history and culture. Vivid and compelling, I relished the valuable insight they offered into the Luxembourg psyche. The book is on sale in most Luxembourg bookstores. JB
I have long admired the writing of Colm Tóibín and now, two years after its publication, I am half way through “Mad, Bad, Dangerous to Know: The Fathers of Wilde, Yeats, and Joyce”. A wonderfully insightful tome, Tóibín uses the famous writers’ own work and correspondence to assess the relationship the sons had, or, in their later years, didn’t have with their fathers. He also examines the influence the parent played on their offspring’s work and life. As my own father enters his mid 80s, there are valuable lessons to be learned from these biographical essays. DR
Listen to this
Pianist prodigy and composer Aaron Diehl’s latest album, "The Vagabond", is breathtaking. It’s hard to pick a favourite track: there’s the rhythmic energy of “Polaris” and “Magnanimous Disguise”, nostalgic pieces like “Treasure’s Past”, and pieces like “Milano” are mesmerising. Diehl also performs a powerful version of Philip Glass’ “Etude No. 16” (below). His debut album was described as “honest music that invites you back in to discover new wonders with each listening”, and I feel like the same could be said about his latest album. NG
Chicago duo Whitney (drummer and singer Julien Ehrlich and guitarist Max Kakacek) have been one of my favourite bands since hearing their classic debut “Light Upon The Lake” and seeing them at Rotondes in 2016. Now they have released a fabulous album of cover versions. “Candid” is a a carefully curated collection of songs from across a broad spectrum of sometimes unexpected influences--from R&B girl group SWV’s “Rain” to John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads”--that they have orchestrated in their won inimitable style. My personal standouts are their versions of Damien Jurado’s “A.M. AM” and this brilliant take on “Strange Overtones” by David Byrne and Brian Eno. DR
Essential viewing
The film chosen to save cinema, according to the hyperbole, Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” is a mind-bending thriller in the familiar style of the director of “Inception”, “Interstellar” and “The Dark Knight”. John David Washington is, quite literally, the Protagonist, who is, seemingly unwittingly, caught up in a labyrinthine plot that requires him to save the world from catastrophe. Robert Pattinson, in outstanding form, Kenneth Branagh and Elizabeth Debicki provide stellar support. The film is packed with fantastic actions sequences, many involving inverted time flows colliding with chronological continuity. Like many of Nolan’s films (especially the brilliant “Memento”), this is worth a second-viewing. Watch it at Kinepolis or Caramba cinemas. DR
I’m currently on season 2 of “Marcella”, a London homicide inspector who is experiencing, shall we say, some personal problems. The third series was recently released on Netflix. AG
We found a little corner of wine heaven in Lipperscheid where Alphonse Wines has a new shop in the Leweck Sport Hotel chalet. For €10, we had a tasting of around 10 wines, including Luxembourgish varieties. Our sommelier was knowledgeable and patient, sticking around after normal closing hours to share his favourites, among them some wines that were made exclusively for the owner. It’s a fab find and one I’ll return to, especially since our home wine supplies took a hit during lockdown. JB
Random observations
I suppose it’s a sign of the times, but I’ve found myself unintentionally judging the various disinfectant gels available when you enter a shop or office building. Based on absolutely no set--nor objective--criteria, I’d say 100,7 public radio has the best-smelling hand sanitiser in Luxembourg. AG
