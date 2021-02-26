10 tips of the month: February 2021

A poke bowl with salmon and fresh vegetables served up by Honoloa
Photo: Honoloa
Soar with some astrophysics or delicious poke bowls, or take a deep, soulful dive with a new animated film: Delano's 10 tips this month.
Current reads
Yaa Gyasi’s sophomore novel “Transcendent Kingdom” is a confident follow-up to her acclaimed debut “Homegoing”. The novel tells the story of Gifty, the daughter of Ghanaian immigrants living in Huntsville, Alabama. At once written from the perspective of a child and the adult looking back on her youth, Gifty processes racism, faith, family tragedy and the drug epidemic that pushed her to become a scientist. The writing is economic but eloquent--a superbly woven narrative. CS
In The End of Everything (Astrophysically Speaking), Katie Mack explains in (relatively) easy-to-grasp chapters the various theories on how the universe will end. The surprise is that this isn't a gloomy read (not entirely, anyway): Mack has found a way to squeeze in her wit in this engaging, accessible book which provides a fresh perspective on the little speck of a globe we live on. NG
Peter Pomerantsev in “This is Not Propaganda” interweaves the story of his parents’ exile from Soviet Ukraine with Russia’s modern age infowar. The book examines how government propagandists and extremists are infiltrating social media, frustrating the efforts of genuine activists. It is shrewd in its analysis, full of interesting characters but also highly readable. CS
Listen to this
Everyone knows I am not exactly a fan of podcasts, but listening to Podworld may have cured that scepticism. Co-hosted by David Maher Roberts (who, I have to declare, is my cousin) and Louise Blain, Podworld explore a particular genre and the stand out podcasts in that field. They have already covered history and TV & Film, and next up is a best of True Crime episode. What gets me is that the hosts are genuinely warm, insightful and enthusiastic, and they even include listener recommendations. DR
I'm loving Emmy award-winning Alie Ward's "Ologies" episodes at the moment. Each episode takes a deep dive into an "-ology" (e.g., space archaeology, medusology, etc.), with one jaw-dropping anecdote after another, all delivered with Ward's quirky and humorous style. NG
My craving for enchanting and intriguing female singer-songwriters was sated this month by the release of Cassandra Jenkins’ second album, An Overview on Phenomenal Nature. Recorded in just one week, the record clocks in at just over 30 minutes of sumptuous, elegant, wonderfully atmospheric songs that are not afraid to explore Jenkins’ private memories, yet offer the listener touchpoint of poignant and universal emotion. Its centerpiece is the stunning ‘Hard Drive’. DR
Essential viewing
“Soul” could well be Pixar’s most mature offering, not only in terms of subject matter--nothing less than the meaning of life--but also its style, as large chunks of the movie are set in an abstract great before and beyond. The story of jazz pianist Joe trying to get his soul back into his body to play the gig of a lifetime didn’t quite deliver the same emotional gut punches as other Pixar films, but it’s a heartfelt treat for eyes and ears. CS
If, like me, you have an unexplainable love-hate relationship with true crime stories, Netflix’s “The Ripper”, should be on your to-watch list. After spending an extensive amount of time during a criminology module at uni dissecting the Jack the Ripper case, I felt compelled to learn more about the 1970s Yorkshire Ripper story. Although the series, like a lot of crime documentaries nowadays, has been subject to scrutiny for supposedly glorifying a serial killer and leaving out important details, it nevertheless shines light on one of the largest manhunts in British history. LF
Continuing my streak of watching series years late, I’m in the middle of season 2 of “Homeland”. The show’s characters have plenty of warts, particularly Carrie (portrayed by Claire Danes), yet are strangely sympathetic. But I still need to make it to season 8. AG
For foodies
Trying to maintain a healthy diet while being a picky eater can require quite a bit of discipline, let me tell you! A slice of pizza or some cheesy pasta for a quick office lunch would be so easy… Enter Honoloa poke bowls, my latest obsession. Whether you’re more of a salmon or shrimp person or want to opt for some flavoursome tofu plancha (my personal favourite), the freshly made poke bowls offer a smorgasbord of options to customise your dish and have a healthy, quick and delicious meal. Gourmet tip: add mango to your bowl if you fancy something even more exotic. LF
