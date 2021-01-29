10 tips of the month: January 2021

The cast of Bridgerton, Netflix’s saucy series as approved by Cordula Schnuer, is one of our tips of the month.
Photo: Liam Daniel/Netflix
What good is winter without a bit of snuggling up with a good book or indulging in a binge-worthy series? Delano's 10 tips for the first month of the new year.
Current reads
This month I devoured Guardian columnist Hadley Freeman's family memoir, "House of Glass". After her paternal grandmother, Sala, passed away, Freeman found a box of mementos tucked away inside Sala's closet which led her on a journey from Poland, to Paris, New York and Auschwitz, as she uncovers more about the paths and fate of Sala and her three brothers. Not only is it full of fascinating first- and second-hand anecdotes, but it also weaves in issues that resonate in modern times, leaving the reader questioning whether leaders have learned from history. NG
The name F. Scott Fitzgerald is synonymous with the glamour and excess of the Roaring '20s. But with the arrival of the Great Depression, his popularity and fame faded. Stuart O’Nan in “West of Sunset” captures Fitzgerald’s attempt to revive his career (and scramble his way out of debt) as a screenwriter in Hollywood. The author’s decline is skillfully set against the studio system at its zenith. CS
What I liked most about Elleke Boehmer’s short story anthology “To the Volcano, and other stories” is its global setting of the stories and the very different worlds the reader is parachuted into. Plus the stories crackle with an intimacy that makes you feel you have read half a dozen people’s private diaries. And they tactfully grapple with themes like colonialism, illegal migration and ageing, all of which feel somehow still under-represented in short-form literature. JB
I haven’t yet seen the Netflix movie starring Glenn Close and Amy Adams, but I am just finishing up reading its 2016 source material J.D. Vance's "Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis"--a Christmas gift from my father-in-law, who knows the author. The book is not only a fascinating and often heartbreaking memoir of his formative years living in poverty in rural Kentucky and Ohio, but Vance also provides his own insights into why these once Democratic strongholds have now been bastions for the Republican party. DR
Listen to this
It’s hard not to heap praise on Caitlin Moran. Last year I raved about the TV adaptation of her novel “How to build a girl”. Her latest novel “More Than a Woman”, which I listened to on Audible, was packed with handy life tools all wrapped up in self-deprecating humour, a must for the dark month of January. In it, the music journalist, columnist and author rips to shreds almost everything she wrote in her 2011 memoir “How to be a woman” and re-addresses feminism, family, friendship and identity as a woman in her forties. Her take on botox and tackling conversations about gender felt like I was listening to a very smart big sister. JB
If you love old-style soul, particularly of the “Northern” variety, then take a chance onAaron Frazer’s debut album Introducing….Produced by Dan Auerbach, the record contains a bucketful of funky, soulful hooks topped by Frazer’s soaring falsetto voice. The Brooklyn-based, Baltimore-raised songwriter and drummer also knows how to set the tone with simple, but effective lyrics. Wilfully nostalgic? Sure, but sometimes that is just what the doctor ordered. Watch the video to the fantastic ‘Over You’. DR
Essential viewing
If you didn’t already binge Netflix period romp “Bridgerton” over Christmas, it’s not too late for this horny holiday treat. There’s breeches, corsets, smouldering looks and a whole lot of sauciness in this adaptation of Julia Quinn’s romance novel The Duke & I. With its multiracial cast Regency dancing to Ariana Grande, there’s a modern flavour to the show that makes up for the clichés it dishes out. CS
Looking to kill an hour, we stumbled upon the Chilling Adventures of Sabrinaon Netflix, a reboot of the 1990s family sitcom Sabrina, the Teenage Witch. This version is much darker and a bit heavier on the romance. At the risk of embarrassing myself, the reboot was thoroughly enjoyable and we ended up binge-watching the entire 36 episodes over a few weekends. Strangely, Sabrina (played by Kiernan Shipka, formerly of Mad Men) was my least favourite character. Sabrina purists will probably not like some of the plot twists. However, the original Sabrina’s aunts (played by Beth Broderick and Caroline Rhea) make amusing appearances in 2 episodes. AG
For foodies
Desperately missing travel--and tired of cooking--we've been ordering pretty regularly from Thai Snack lately, and it hits the spot for anyone who has Thai food cravings. With a reliable delivery service, Thai Snack has a delicious range of curry and Thai basil dishes and fragrant rice. We're also a fan of the papaya salad--our favourite in Luxembourg so far. NG
Veganuary is over, but if you’re looking to make healthier and more sustainable food choices in 2021, Sweet Potato Soul is a good place to start. Few fancy ingredients or lazy meat substitute cooking but a lot of sweet and savoury inspiration. The hearty stews and curries are all the more tempting given the wintery weather. CS
