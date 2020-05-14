11-14 May: Latest Luxembourg covid-19 news

Thursday 15 May, 11:10am
Here are the latest figures from neighbouring countries, announced by government sources, as of Wednesday 13 May:
- Belgium: 54,288 confirmed covid-19 cases (up from a cumulative total of 53,981 confirmed cases the previous day), including 8,903 deaths (up from a total of 8,843 deaths reported the previous day) and 14,111 recovered patients discharged from hospital (up from 13,937 reported the previous day)
- France: 140,734 confirmed cases (up from 140,227), including 27,074 deaths (up from 26,991) and 58,673 recovered patients discharged from hospital (up from 57,785)
- Germany: 171,306 confirmed cases (up from 170,508), including 7,634 deaths (up from 7,533) and an estimated 148,700 recovered patients (up from 147,200)
Globally there have been more than 4.3m confirmed infections, including more than 297,000 deaths due to the virus and more than 1.5m recovered patients.
Wednesday 13 May, 5:40pm
The health ministry announced a few moments ago that there have been 3,904 confirmed covid-19 cases in Luxembourg (up from 3,894 reported on 12 May). Currently there are 172 active infections (down from 182). There have been 103 deaths (compared to 102 on Tuesday) since the outset of the crisis. The average age of those infected is 46 and the median age of fatalities is 85.
By the latest count, 89 people are in hospital (compared to 88 reported on 12 May), including 22 in intensive care (no change). A total of 887 patients who tested positive for covid-19 have been discharged from hospital (up from 886).
Since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, a total of 57,687 tests have been carried out (up from 56,394).
The R value reproduction rate for the grand duchy is currently 0.993 (compared to 0.995).
None of these figures include patients transferred to Luxembourg from French hospitals.
Wednesday 13 May, 4:10pm
The border between Luxembourg and Germany will be completely open, with no travel restrictions, by this coming Saturday, Horst Seehofer, the German interior minister, said earlier today. The frontier was shut by the Germans except for cross-border commuters and essential deliveries on 16 March. Some checks will remain on Germany’s borders with Austria, France and Switzerland until mid-June. Details from Deutsche Welle, France 24 and the Independent.
Wednesday 13 May, 12:10pm
Here are the latest figures from neighbouring countries, announced by government sources, as of Tuesday 12 May:
- Belgium: 53,981 confirmed covid-19 cases (up from a cumulative total of 53,779 confirmed cases the previous day), including 8,843 deaths (up from a total of 8,761 deaths reported the previous day) and 13,937 recovered patients discharged from hospital (up from 13,732 reported the previous day)
- France: 140,227 confirmed cases (up from 139,519), including 26,991 deaths (up from 26,643) and 57,785 recovered patients discharged from hospital (up from 56,724)
- Germany: 170,508 confirmed cases (up from 169,575), including 7,533 deaths (up from 7,417) and an estimated 147,200 recovered patients (up from 145,600)
Globally there have been more than 4.2m confirmed infections, including more than 291,000 deaths due to the virus and more than 1.4m recovered patients.
Tuesday 12 May, 5:45pm
The health ministry announced a few moments ago that there have been 3,894 confirmed covid-19 cases in Luxembourg (up from 3,888 reported on 11 May). Currently there are 182 active infections (down from 185). There have been 102 deaths (from 101 on Monday). The average age of those infected is 46 and the median age of fatalities is 84.5.
By the latest count, 66 people are in hospital (down from 86 reported on 11 May), including 22 in intensive care (compared to 18). A total of 886 patients who tested positive for covid-19 have been discharged from hospital (up from 883).
Since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, a total of 56,394 tests have been carried out (up from 55,415).
The R value reproduction rate for the grand duchy is currently 0.995 (no change).
None of these figures include patients transferred to Luxembourg from French hospitals.
Tuesday 12 May, 11:10am
Here are the latest figures from neighbouring countries, announced by government sources, as of Monday 11 May:
- Belgium: 53,779 confirmed covid-19 cases (up from a cumulative total of 53,449 confirmed cases the previous day), including 8,761 deaths (up from a total of 8,707 deaths reported the previous day) and 13,732 recovered patients discharged from hospital (up from 13,697 reported the previous day)
- France: 139,519 confirmed cases (up from 139,063), including 26,643 deaths (up from 26,380) and 56,724 recovered patients discharged from hospital (up from 56,217)
- Germany: 169,575 confirmed cases (up from 169,218), including 7,417 deaths (up from 7,395) and an estimated 145,600 recovered patients (up from 144,400)
Globally there have been more than 4.1m confirmed infections, including more than 286,000 deaths due to the virus and more than 1.4m recovered patients.
Monday 11 May, 5:37pm
The health ministry announced a few moments ago that there have been 3,888 confirmed covid-19 cases in Luxembourg (up from 3,886 reported on 10 May). Currently there are 185 active infections (down from 199). There have been 101 deaths (no change from Saturday). The average age of those infected is 46 and the median age of fatalities is 84.
By the latest count, 86 people are in hospital (down from 92 reported on 10 May), including 18 in intensive care (compared to 14). A total of 883 patients who tested positive for covid-19 have been discharged from hospital (up from 879).
Since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, a total of 55,415 tests have been carried out (up from 55,250).
The R value reproduction rate for the grand duchy is currently 0.995 (no change).
None of these figures include patients transferred to Luxembourg from French hospitals.
Monday 11 May, 11:13am
Here are the latest figures from neighbouring countries, announced by government sources, as of Sunday 10 May:
- Belgium: 53,449 confirmed covid-19 cases (up from a cumulative total of 53,081 confirmed cases the previous day), including 8,707 deaths (up from a total of 8,656 deaths reported the previous day) and 13,697 recovered patients discharged from hospital (up from 13,642 reported the previous day)
- France: 139,063 confirmed cases (up from 138,854), including 26,380 deaths (up from 26,310) and 56,217 recovered patients discharged from hospital (up from 56,038)
- Germany: 169,218 confirmed cases (up from 168,551), including 7,395 deaths (up from 7,369) and an estimated 144,400 recovered patients (up from 143,300)
Globally there have been more than 4.1m confirmed infections, including more than 282,000 deaths due to the virus and more than 1.4m recovered patients.
Sunday 10 May, 5:40pm
The health ministry announced a few moments ago that there have been 3,886 confirmed covid-19 cases in Luxembourg (up from 3,877 reported on 9 May). Currently there are 199 active infections (down from 245). There have been 101 deaths (no change from Saturday). The average age of those infected is 46 and the average age of fatalities is 83.
By the latest count, 92 people are in hospital (down from 102 reported on 9 May), of whom just 14 remain in intensive care (compared to 15). A total of 879 patients who tested positive for covid-19 have been discharged from hospital (up from 874).
Since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, a total of 55,250 tests have been carried out (up from 54,463).
The R value reproduction rate for the grand duchy is currently 0.995.
None of these figures include patients transferred to Luxembourg from French hospitals.
Sunday 10 May, 12:30pm
Here are the latest figures from neighbouring countries, announced by government sources, as of Saturday 9 May:
- Belgium: 53,081 confirmed covid-19 cases (up from a cumulative total of 52,596 confirmed cases the previous day), including 8,656 deaths (up from a total of 8,581 deaths reported the previous day) and 13,642 recovered patients discharged from hospital (up from 13,411 reported the previous day)
- France: 138,854 confirmed cases (up from 138,421), including 26,310 deaths (up from 26,230) and 56,038 recovered patients discharged from hospital (up from 55,782)
- Germany: 168,551 confirmed cases (up from 167,300), including 7,369 deaths (up from 7,266) and an estimated 143,300 recovered patients (up from 141,700)
Globally there have been more than 4m confirmed infections, including more than 279,000 deaths due to the virus and more than 1.3m recovered patients.