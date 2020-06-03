11 new petitions: Restaurants, masks and security agents

Teleworking across borders, pension reform, the aftermath of the covid-19 epidemic: these are among the highlights of the latest batch of petitions to go live in Luxembourg.
In total 11 new petitions were opened for signature on the chamber of deputies website on Wednesday, and will run until the end of 14 July.
In the context of the covid-19 crisis
Non-covid-19 petitions
It should be noted that signatures can only be collected on the internet due to the ban on street gatherings until the end of the crisis.
Anyone may sign a petition, provided they are aged 15 or over and have a social security card in Luxembourg.
If the petitions garner 4,500 signatures or more before they are closed for signing, Luxembourg MPs will debate the subject in parliament.