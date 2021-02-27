12 months on, nature ranger & cinema woes: Radio 100,7 roundup

Delano journalist Jess Bauldry looked back on the past year with host of the Connecting show Natasha Ehrmann on Friday 26 February.
Almost a year to the day since the first cases of Sars-CoV-2 was detected in Luxembourg, the two discussed the pandemic’s impact on family, education, healthcare and work, sharing their own experiences.
Delving further into how the situation has altered how people spend their leisure and holiday time, the pair chatted about how communes around the Upper Sûre lake are hiring a park ranger as well as new trends in travel.
The hour-long slot ended on the bad results of Kinepolis cinema group and the films it will screen in 2021, before Jess shared some upcoming events in the agenda.
Agenda:
27 February: Watch the “Coronavirus Chronicles,” 14 short plays, sketches and monologues inspired by life that will be streamed performed by BGT online from the Kinoler Theatre via the BGT YouTube channel from 7.30pm.
27-28 Feb: At 4:30 and 8pm, catch “Trip”, a dance exploration of immobile journeys by Compagnie Corps in Situ, from Metz, performed at Kinneksbond
28 Feb: At 11am, the Amis de l'OPL is hosting another of its popular Sunday morning Concert-apéritifs at the Philharmonie. First up is Trygve Madsen’s Trio for Violin, Horn and Piano op. 110, followed by Carl Czerny’s Premier grand trio op. 105.
1-2 March: Industry federation Fedil hosts its annual Industry Days event “A new industrial strategy shaping Europe’s digital future: nourished by talents, driven by data, reinforced by trust”. This event focuses on digital challenges and changes in industry.
2-3 March, at 8pm watch “Through the Grapevine”, a dance performance from Alexander Vantournhout and Axel Guérin at the Grand Theatre.
3 March: Ettelbruck, guitar duo Ron Giebels and Christian Heumann recreate an intergalactic atmosphere in “Out in Space”, performed at Cape at 7:30pm. It is part of a series of concerts from the Conservatoire du Nord, CMNord. On 4 March they will perform Crescendo.
Listen here:
“Connecting” is broadcast every Friday after the 6pm news on radio 100,7. Catch the next Delano segment on the 100,7 airwaves on 5 March. Listen live by tuning in to 100.7 FM in Luxembourg or via livestream, or catch the programme replayed as a podcast available Saturdays on Delano.lu.