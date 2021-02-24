13 projects towards a national health plan

Health minister Paulette Lenert (LSAP) and social security minister Romain Schneider (LSAP) have presented an interim review of the "Gesondheetsdësch", a health system working group that includes actors from across the sector.
The "Gesondheetsdësch" was created in 2020 to enable exchange between different actors in the field to define a shared vision of the health system of tomorrow. Its aim is to take into account the existing challenges while remaining attractive for the patient and providers. The ideas and issues raised during these exchanges are, in a second phase, supposed to contribute to the development of the National Health Plan.
On Tuesday the two ministers revealed that 13 different projects have been tabled by the first three working groups. These include a national action plan for the promotion of the health profession as an attractive career choice, to help fight the shortage of qualified personnel.
Other proposals include the creation of a single digital registry for health professions which is supposed to provide up-to-date data on all health professionals in the grand duchy, improvement of relationships with protected persons in order to allow for better communication and facilitate access to information from social security institutions.
A much talked about direct payment system is also supposed to be operational by 2023 as part of the general digitalisation of the healthcare sector. Once implemented, the system would no longer require patients to submit reimbursement requests to the National Health Fund (CNS) as doctors would be paid directly.