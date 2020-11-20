15 arrested in “exceptional” drugs ring bust

Luxembourg police arrested 15 suspects in an operation against drug trafficking and money laundering, seizing marijuana, cocaine, money, cars and homes.
The public prosecutor said the arrests came after 18 months of investigation. The suspects “formed part of a presumed well-organised criminal group operating in drug trafficking,” it said in a statement published on 19 November.
Nearly 100 people from the police and special units worked on the operation, which the prosecutor described as “exceptional.” The arrests were made last week but the prosecutor gave no further details.
During searches carried out, mostly in the south of the country, police seized €80,000 in cash as well as 14kg of various drugs. Cars worth €650,000--including Ferrari, BMW, Mercedes and Range Rover models--were also seized, as were two houses and an apartment.
“Several hundreds of thousands of euros that were on the bank accounts of the different suspects were also seized,” the prosecutor said.