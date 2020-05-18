18 May: Latest Luxembourg covid-19 news

Delano will update this page regularly throughout the week with information related to the covid-19 outbreak in Luxembourg
Monday 18 May, 11:30am
Here are the latest figures from neighbouring countries, announced by government sources, as of Sunday 17 May:
- Belgium: 55,559 confirmed covid-19 cases (up from a cumulative total of 55,280 confirmed cases the previous day), including 9,080 deaths (up from a total of 9,052 deaths reported the previous day) and 14,657 recovered patients discharged from hospital (up from 14,630 reported the previous day)
- France: 142,411 confirmed cases (up from 142,291), including 28,108 deaths (up from 27,625) and 61,213 recovered patients discharged from hospital (up from 61,066)
- Germany: 174,355 confirmed cases (up from 173,772), including 7,914 deaths (up from 7,881) and an estimated 153,400 recovered patients (up from 152,600)
Globally there have been more than 4.7m confirmed infections, including more than 315,000 deaths due to the virus and more than 1.7m recovered patients.
Sunday 17 May, 5:40pm
The health ministry announced a few moments ago that there have been 3,945 confirmed covid-19 cases in Luxembourg (up from 3,930 reported on 16 May). Currently there are 136 active infections (up from 127). There have been 107 deaths (an increase of 3, the first deaths since the 104 reported on Saturday) since the outset of the crisis. The average age of those infected is 46 and the average age of fatalities is 84.
By the latest count, 65 people are in hospital (compared to 73 reported on 16 May), including 14 in intensive care (down from 15 on Saturday). A total of 900 patients who tested positive for covid-19 have been discharged from hospital (no change since Saturday).
Since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, a total of 62,153 tests have been carried out (up from 60,246).
The Rt value reproduction rate for the grand duchy is currently 0.997 (unchanged since Saturday).
None of these figures include patients transferred to Luxembourg from French hospitals.