2-year suspended sentence, €250,000 fine for Flavio Becca

A Luxembourg court sentenced entrepreneur Flavio Becca to two years in prison and a €250,000 fine, plus the confiscation of watches, for abuse of company assets.
No lawyer for the stars. No Flavio Becca. This Thursday morning, at the end of a long legal saga, the court sentenced Becca for abuse of company assets with two years in prison and a fine of €250,000.
"The court warns Flavio Becca not to reoffend within five years from the date of this judgment," the judge added before ordering the return "of a certain number of seized objects"--some 643 watches belonging to Promobe Finance--to Promobe Finance and the confiscation of all other watches, including the 187 he says he gave to members of his entourage.
If these cannot be recovered, the court will add a fine of €20,000 per watch, or €3.74m. In the event of non-payment of this fine, Becca risks another 200 days in prison per watch, i.e., a maximum of 3,600 days, this duration being capped at ten years.
In civil matters, the court has dismissed Becca's former business partner Eric Lux, and his companies, of their claims for compensation.
The entrepreneur’s two Luxembourgish lawyers declined to comment on the matter.
The state prosecutor had called for a 42-month prison sentence and a fine of €250,000.
The case began in 2011 during a search of a safe at Becca's home, following an alert to the prosecutor's office by the tax administration of a large number of valuables billed to Becca's companies. The 900 or so watches seized--bought in half a dozen countries and stored in Becca's private safe--were estimated at €18m.
