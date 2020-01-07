2019 broke record for car registrations in Luxembourg

More than 55,000 new cars were registered in Luxembourg in 2019, setting a new record for the country, according to Statec figures.
The absolute number rose by 2,197 on 2018’s sales, amounting to a 4% increase in new car registrations.
Among the top-selling vehicle brands were electric brand Tesla, which sold 461 vehicles in Luxembourg, increasing its 2018 record fivefold. The top three biggest-selling brands were Volkswagen, Mercedes and BMW.
The report found there were some 496,326 vehicles registered in Luxembourg in 2019, working out at a rate of 0.8 vehicles per resident according to Delano’s calculation. Of that national pool of cars, 14% were Volkswagens, 10% were BMWs, 8.6% were Audis and 8.1% were Mercedes, confirming Luxembourg’s attraction to German automobile brands. Renault account for 5.9% and Peugeot 5.3%.