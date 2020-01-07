10 things to do this week

2019 broke record for car registrations in Luxembourg

Archive photo shows the rear of a BMW at a 2019 Paperjam Club event

Photo: Jan Hanrion/Maison Moderne

More than 55,000 new cars were registered in Luxembourg in 2019, setting a new record for the country, according to Statec figures.

The absolute number rose by 2,197 on 2018’s sales, amounting to a 4% increase in new car registrations.

Among the top-selling vehicle brands were electric brand Tesla, which sold 461 vehicles in Luxembourg, increasing its 2018 record fivefold. The top three biggest-selling brands were Volkswagen, Mercedes and BMW.

The report found there were some 496,326 vehicles registered in Luxembourg in 2019, working out at a rate of 0.8 vehicles per resident according to Delano’s calculation. Of that national pool of cars, 14% were Volkswagens, 10% were BMWs, 8.6% were Audis and 8.1% were Mercedes, confirming Luxembourg’s attraction to German automobile brands. Renault account for 5.9% and Peugeot 5.3%.

