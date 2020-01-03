2019, how was it for you? Delano on Radio 100.7

Delano journalists gave their highs and lows of 2019 and looked ahead to 2020 when they were invited as guests on The Jim Kent Show on Radio 100.7 broadcast on 2 January.
In a pre-recorded programme, Aaron Grunwald, Jess Bauldry, Natalie Gerhardstein and Duncan Roberts talked about the stand-out news stories for them of 2019.
The 11.4% hike in housing prices over one year was a preoccupation of Aaron Grunwald, who raised concerns of its impact on individuals and on the country’s ability to attract talent. He also spoke about the rising number of cross-border workers and the challenges this creates for transport infrastructure and the robust health of the funds sector, which surpassed the €4.5 trillion mark in August 2019.
Jess Bauldry spoke about the outbreak of activism in Luxembourg, partly triggered by the efforts of Swedish teen Greta Thunberg, and construction work on Luxembourg’s first earthship in Redange-sur-Attert, seeing them as signs of a positive shift towards increased awareness and responsibility for reining in the climate crisis.
Natalie Gerhardstein focused on the international topics being played out in Luxembourg, including the 5G conference and the first ever Stand Speak Rise Up! event, organised by Grand Duchess Maria Teresa. The conference helped empower and unite survivors of sexual violence in fragile environments and actors of change including 2018 Nobel Peace Prize winner Dr Denis Mukwege.
Duncan Roberts talked about the loss of Luxembourg's “father figure of its modern nationhood”, Grand Duke Jean, who died in April 2019. His other enduring memory will be that of UK prime minister Boris Johnson “scuttling away” from a group of protesting British nationals in Luxembourg after Brexit talks with his Luxembourg counterpart Xavier Bettel.
The four shared their buzz words of 2019 and the events and happenings they were most anticipating in 2020.
