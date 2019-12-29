2019: record numbers, golden visit, ‘the full Juncker’

That was the year that was… 2019: Delano journalist Aaron Grunwald reflects on the main business and finance events in the grand duchy over the past year.
I will remember 2019 as the year that Luxembourg…
Housing prices rose 11.4% over the previous year, employed more than 200,000 cross-border commuters, the funds sector surpassed €4.5trn assets under management and the government issued negative yield bonds for the first time.
The Delano stories I worked on that gave me most satisfaction...
An exclusive tour of the Cloche d’Or shopping centre under construction, looking at the potential impact of blockchain technology on Luxembourg’s fund administration sector, an enlightening interview about impact investing, learning about the retail wine business and producing the graphics package for our November/December cover story on the private security industry in Luxembourg.
The tweet of the year award goes to….
In 2020, I am most looking forward to...
Knowing if Google will or will not open a data centre in Luxembourg (which it has been considering since 2017), seeing if there is a massive shift into “responsible” or “ESG” investment funds, and completion of the tram line to the central train station.