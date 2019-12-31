2020 Mudam highlights

Mark your calendars: here are a few noteworthy exhibitions taking place at Mudam in 2020.
Robert Morris: “The Perceiving Body”
A major new monographic exhibition of the early work of this important post-war sculptor will include some seminal pieces.
Runs 8 February to 26 April
Jean-Marie Biwer: “D’après nature”
This exhibition will feature new and recent paintings by the Luxembourg artist.
Runs 7 March to 24 May
Francesco Bonami: “Me, Family”
A major group show featuring contemporary artists working in different media and inspired by “The Family of Man”.
Runs 30 May to 6 September
Leonor Antunes: “Vides, intervalles et jonctions”
The Portuguese artist will present new and recent sculptures, including an installation designed especially for the iconic architecture of Mudam.
Runs 10 October to 7 March 2021
Charlotte Posenenske: “Work in Progress”
Some 50 works offer a rare opportunity to view a radical body of work from this influential yet under-recognised artist.
Runs 10 October to 10 January 2021
William Kentridge
An exhibition conceived for Mudam that showcases drawings, and sculptures the South African artist produced for his latest stage work, plus his most recent film and video installations. A programme of performed works by Kentridge and works for stage will accompany the exhibition.
Runs 5 November to 7 March 2021
Visit the Mudam website for a full listing of exhibitions and other happenings taking place.
This article first appeared in the Winter 2020 issue of Delano magazine.