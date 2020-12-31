2020 was warmest year on record

The average temperature over the last 12 months was 10.9°C, the warmest since records began in 1838.
Not only was 2020 the warmest on record, it was also one of the driest. The agriculture ministry’s 32 ASTA (Administration des services techniques de l’agriculture) weather stations has published some details of its annual report on 31 December.
The average temperatures of 10.9°C made 2020 the warmest year in Luxembourg since the beginning of weather records in 1838. Record temperatures were noted in September (35.2°C in Steinsel on the 15th) and November (21,8°C in Remerschen on the 2nd)
In addition, between 22 March and 27 April most of the country did not see a single drop of rain. July was also notably void of precipitation--the Fouhren and Hosingen recorded that it was the driest July since 1951, while all weather stations in the grand duchy noted it as one of the 10 driest Julys since 1851. On the other hand, some parts of the country recorded rain records in February.
The heat wave and the summer drought affected many crops, with the cereal harvest yields averaging a drop of between 20 and 30% compared to 2019, with some very strong local fluctuations. While the yield of potatoes was satisfactory to good, the maize crop suffered regionally from the drought.
One crop that did not suffer was grapes, with a mix of sun and rain providing excellent conditions for vintners on the Moselle. The record sunshine created wines that were full-bodied and balanced. Due to the drought, however, the harvest was significantly down, meaning the 2020 vintage will be much sought after.
The complete meteorological bulletin for 2020 will be published in full, in German, on www.agrimeteo.lu as of noon on 1 January 2021.