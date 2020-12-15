2021 forecast

2020 was certainly a remarkable year. But what does 2021 hold in store for the grand duchy?
For its January 2021 edition, released on 16 December 2020, Delano spoke with decision makers, leading players and personalities across 10 key sectors about their outlook on 2021.
We asked: What challenges are they facing? What are the trends, emerging technologies, major events and new practices that could revolutionise their industry? How will Luxembourg cope with the continued impact of covid-19 and Brexit? What are they personally looking forward to most in 2021?
Here are our takeaways:
- Business: From scenario planning to responsible production, Delano breaks down the topics we think will come up during Luxembourg business meetings in 2021;
- Economy: The economic repercussions of the pandemic will play out differently for the private and the public sectors in 2021;
- Finance: Financial services, particularly the investment funds sector, have lots of potential growth opportunities to seize in 2021;
- Innovation & technology: Expect to see more apps that help with better conservation of resources, both physical and digital, come to the fore in 2021;
- Urban life: “If you build it, they will come,” a film once posited, and that will be the case for Luxembourg in 2021;
- Politics: The government coalition and the ‘loyal opposition’ in parliament approach the mid-term mark with mixed reviews and a full agenda;
- International affairs: From the Dubai World Expo and digital trade missions to European values and the Oscars, officials are aiming to keep Luxembourg in the global spotlight;
- Society: Socio-economic inequality will continue to shift in 2021, with the pandemic playing out differently for disparate types of NGOs;
- Culture: Screen time is up, which will continue to cause widespread disruption for the arts in the grand duchy in 2021; and
- Lifestyle: We will spend more of our leisure time on more local and more conscientious selections in 2021.
Also in this issue: Delano’s 2020 people of the year and our advice columnist Auntie Eleanor answers readers’ burning new year’s questions.
Photo: Maison Moderne