2021 on stage in Luxembourg

Theatres in Luxembourg press on with their programmes despite the pandemic. Here's a selection of English-language or non-speaking performances not to be missed.
Stark bollock naked
Larisa Faber’s provocative and moving monologue gets a fresh and intriguing makeover as a live show with body mapping. The actress and writer is joined on stage by musician Catherine Konz playing some unique instruments. The text is a tragi-comedy about perceptions of the female body and the ticking of the so-called biological clock and society's expectations of women. Performances on 7, 8, 10, 11 & 13 March at Neimënster, Luxembourg-Grund.
www.neimenster.lu
Enter Achilles
A dance piece based around eight blokes in a pub sounds like a curious combination. DV8’s Lloyd Newson developed this raucous, testosterone-fuelled piece of physical theatre in 1995. It remains recognisable as an examination of lad culture and, in these times of social distancing, its art may seem even more heightened and pertinent. Reworked and performed by Ballet Rambert and Sadler’s Wells for the stage, catch performances in Luxembourg on 1-2 April at 8p.m. in the Grand Théâtre’s Grande Salle.
www.theatres.lu
The Hothouse
Harold Pinter’s blackly comic portrait of corruption and power in an authoritarian state prison is staged by Luxembourg director Anne Simon with an international cast at a yet to be announced location. This immersive, walk-through interpretation of Pinter’s play offers an atmospheric experience, promising to plunge the audience into the heart of the hothouse. Simon is known for directing political works told on a human scale. This tale of surveillance, challenges to privacy and control has never been so relevant. Performances on 30-31 March, 1-2, 20-24 April at 8p.m., and 25 April at 5p.m.
www.theatres.lu
Midsummer
If there were a genre called ‘plays for tough times’, David Greig’s Midsummer would be there. First staged in 2008, it offered a welcome escape from the drama of the financial crash. Director Anne Simon and her cast of Larisa Faber and Daron Yates will test its enduring power to delight to the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic. The plot follows a failing car salesman and divorce lawyer on a lost weekend of car chases, wedding fallouts and midnight trysts. Performances at the Théâtre National de Luxembourg, on 4, 8, 11 June at 8p.m. and June at 5p.m.
www.tnl.lu
This article was first published in the January 2021 edition of Delano Magazine