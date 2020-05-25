25-27 May: Latest Luxembourg covid-19 news

Delano will update this page regularly throughout the week with information related to the covid-19 outbreak in Luxembourg
Wednesday 27 May, 11:35am
Here are the latest figures from neighbouring countries, announced by government sources, as of Tuesday 26 May:
- Belgium: 57,592 confirmed covid-19 cases (up from a cumulative total of 57,455 confirmed cases the previous day), including 9,364 deaths (up from a total of 9,334 deaths reported the previous day) and 15,465 recovered patients discharged from hospital (up from 15,320 reported the previous day).
- France: 145,555 confirmed cases (up from 145,279 the previous day), including 28,530 deaths (compared to 28,457) and 65,879 recovered patients discharged from hospital (up from 65,199).
- Germany: 179,002 confirmed cases (up from 178,570 the previous day), including 8,302 deaths (up from 8,257) and an estimated 162,000 recovered patients (up from 161,200).
Globally there have been more than 5.5m confirmed infections, including more than 350,000 deaths due to the virus and more than 2.2m recovered patients.
Tuesday 26 May, 5:40pm
The health ministry announced a few moments ago that there have been 3,995 confirmed covid-19 cases in Luxembourg (up from the 3,993 reported on 25 May). Currently there are 102 active infections (no change since yesterday). There have been 110 deaths since the outset of the crisis (unchanged). The average age of those infected is 46 and the median age of fatalities is 84.
By the latest count, 44 people are in hospital (compared to 41 reported on 25 May), including 5 in intensive care (up from 4 on Monday). A total of 916 patients who tested positive for covid-19 have been discharged from hospital (compared to 915).
Since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, a total of 68,829 tests have been carried out (up from 68,017).
The Rt reproduction value for the grand duchy remains steady at 0.997. (a previous version of this story mistakenly said it had fallen to 0.590, but that is the current Rt-eff rate. Apologies).
None of these figures include patients transferred to Luxembourg from French hospitals.
Tuesday 26 May, 11:25am
Here are the latest figures from neighbouring countries, announced by government sources, as of Monday 25 May:
- Belgium: 57,455 confirmed covid-19 cases (up from a cumulative total of 57,342 confirmed cases the previous day), including 9,334 deaths (up from a total of 9,312 deaths reported the previous day) and 15,320 recovered patients discharged from hospital (up from 15,297 reported the previous day).
- France: 145,279 confirmed cases (up from 144,921 the previous day), including 28,457 deaths (compared to 28,367) and 65,199 recovered patients discharged from hospital (up from 64,617).
- Germany: 178,570 confirmed cases (up from 178,281 the previous day), including 8,257 deaths (up from 8,247) and an estimated 161,200 recovered patients (up from 160,300).
Globally there have been more than 5.5m confirmed infections, including more than 346,000 deaths due to the virus and more than 2.24m recovered patients.
Monday 25 May, 5:40pm
The health ministry announced a few moments ago that there have been 3,993 confirmed covid-19 cases in Luxembourg (up from the 3,992 reported on Sunday 24 May). Currently there are 102 active infections (compared to 115). There have been 110 deaths since the outset of the crisis (unchanged). The average age of those infected is 46 and the median age of fatalities is 84.
By the latest count, 41 people are in hospital (compared to 43 reported on Sunday 24 May), including 4 in intensive care (down from 7). A total of 915 patients who tested positive for covid-19 have been discharged from hospital (unchanged).
Since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, a total of 68,107 tests have been carried out (up from 67,729).
The Rt reproduction value for the grand duchy is currently 0.997 (unchanged since Friday 15 May).
None of these figures include patients transferred to Luxembourg from French hospitals.
Monday 25 May, 11:50am
Here are the latest figures from neighbouring countries, announced by government sources, as of Sunday 24 May:
- Belgium: 57,342 confirmed covid-19 cases (up from a cumulative total of 57,092 confirmed cases the previous day), including 9,312 deaths (up from a total of 9,280 deaths reported the previous day) and 15,297 recovered patients discharged from hospital (up from 15,272 reported the previous day).
- France: 144,921 confirmed cases (up from 144,806 the previous day), including 28,367 deaths (compared to 28,215 deaths reported on Thursday, as France did not release figures on Friday and Saturday) and 64,617 recovered patients discharged from hospital (up from 64,547 on Saturday).
- Germany: 178,281 confirmed cases (up from 177,850 the previous day), including 8,247 deaths (up from 8,216) and an estimated 160,300 recovered patients (up from 159,900).
Globally there have been more than 5.4m confirmed infections, including more than 345,000 deaths due to the virus and more than 2.1m recovered patients.
Sunday 24 May, 6pm
The health ministry announced a few moments ago that there have been 3,992 confirmed covid-19 cases in Luxembourg (up from the 3,990 reported on 23 May). Currently there are 115 active infections (down from 123). There have been 110 deaths since the outset of the crisis (from 109 Saturday). The average age of those infected is 46 and the median age of fatalities is 84.
By the latest count, 43 people are in hospital (compared to 55 reported on 23 May), including 7 in intensive care (down from 8 on Saturday). A total of 915 patients who tested positive for covid-19 have been discharged from hospital (compared to 912).
Since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, a total of 67,729 tests have been carried out (up from 66,653).
The Rt reproduction value for the grand duchy is currently 0.997 (unchanged since Friday 15 May).
None of these figures include patients transferred to Luxembourg from French hospitals.