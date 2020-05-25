10 things to do this week

25 May: Latest Luxembourg covid-19 news

If you suspect that you have covid-19, isolate yourself from anyone susceptible to be infected and contact the government hotline, 8002 8080. Do not go to your see your GP or the emergency room. In case of emergency, telephone 112. For more information and the latest official updates, consult the Luxembourg government’s coronavirus information website. Additional information about covid-19 can be found on the websites of the UK’s National Health Service, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization.

Delano will update this page regularly throughout the week with information related to the covid-19 outbreak in Luxembourg

Monday 25 May, 11:50am 

Here are the latest figures from neighbouring countries, announced by government sources, as of Sunday 24 May:     

  • Belgium: 57,342 confirmed covid-19 cases (up from a cumulative total of 57,092 confirmed cases the previous day), including 9,312 deaths (up from a total of 9,280 deaths reported the previous day) and 15,297 recovered patients discharged from hospital (up from 15,272 reported the previous day).
  • France: 144,921 confirmed cases (up from 144,806 the previous day), including 28,367 deaths (compared to 28,215 deaths reported on Thursday, as France did not release figures on Friday and Saturday) and 64,617 recovered patients discharged from hospital (up from 64,547 on Saturday).
  • Germany: 178,281 confirmed cases (up from 177,850 the previous day), including 8,247 deaths (up from 8,216) and an estimated 160,300 recovered patients (up from 159,900).

Globally there have been more than 5.4m confirmed infections, including more than 345,000 deaths due to the virus and more than 2.1m recovered patients.

Sunday 24 May, 6pm

The health ministry announced a few moments ago that there have been 3,992 confirmed covid-19 cases in Luxembourg (up from the 3,990 reported on 23 May). Currently there are 115 active infections (down from 123). There have been 110 deaths since the outset of the crisis (from 109 Saturday). The average age of those infected is 46 and the median age of fatalities is 84.   

By the latest count, 43 people are in hospital (compared to 55 reported on 23 May), including 7 in intensive care (down from 8 on Saturday). A total of 915 patients who tested positive for covid-19 have been discharged from hospital (compared to 912).  

Since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, a total of 67,729 tests have been carried out (up from 66,653).  

The Rt reproduction value for the grand duchy is currently 0.997 (unchanged since Friday 15 May).  

None of these figures include patients transferred to Luxembourg from French hospitals.

