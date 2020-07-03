2nd wave; military spending; political popularity ratings: 100,7 roundup

Jim Kent asked Delano journalists Duncan Roberts and Jess Bauldry about an uptick in covid-19 infections, military spending and the country’s least and most-popular political parties during “The Jim Kent Show on 100,7 with Delano” on Thursday.
Here’s what they discussed:
Second wave: Duncan Roberts examined the latest infection figures, what is causing the uptick and measures being taken to flatten the curve.
Military spending: Etienne Schneider’s public appearance to defend military satellite spending gave Jess Bauldry an opportunity to examine Luxembourg’s defence spending and what other expensive “toys” are in the works.
Who’s hot and who’s not: Duncan Roberts unpacked the results of the latest TNS-Ilres Sunday poll, which gave a surprising insight into public perception of the country’s main political parties.
Members of the Delano editorial team will be back on the 100,7 airwaves on 9 July. “The Jim Kent Show on Radio 100,7 with Delano” airs Thursdays from 5pm to 8pm. Listen live by tuning to 100.7 FM in Luxembourg or via livestream, or catch the programme replayed as a podcast available Fridays on Delano.lu.