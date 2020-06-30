3 coronavirus cases in one high school class

Nine pupils and two teachers have tested positive for coronavirus since secondary schools reopened, the education minister has said.
Responding to a parliamentary question on Monday, Claude Meisch (DP) explained that the latest cases had occurred in a high school in the capital, with three cases in the same class.
“The viral strains are still being analysed. It is only the second case implicating more than one pupil in the same class,” he wrote, insisting that schools were not a source of clusters in society.
According to Meisch, the students and staff who tested positive were isolated and all those who had direct contact with them have been told to self-isolate for one week and be tested after the fifth day. If the result is negative, they can return to school seven days from the fifth day. People who had indirect contact with those infected can continue to attend classes or go to work but are advised to self-monitor for coronavirus symptoms and regularly take their temperature. Testing is not compulsory.
Phased reopening
Schools reopened in phases, starting with final-year students, then other secondary school classes and, since 25 May, primary schools. Students were asked to wear mouth and nose coverings and class sizes were reduced to enable social distancing. Classes were also divided into cohorts, physically attending classes just one week out of two. Priority was also given to testing students, pupils and staff. Since 29 June, the system of cohorts or bubbles has, however, been phased out, because of a perceived reduction in risk of infection among young people.
The decision to reopen schools and scrap the cohort system has proved unpopular among teachers, who in March had to move all lessons online, then since May organise work to support learners in class and learners at home.
A school source told Delano he had heard of panic attacks and one of younger student becoming tearful because they didn’t know where to sit.
He said: “I have talked to many students and none of them are happy that groups A and B have been merged. No one sees the point really. And teachers were forced to reorganise everything, yet again.”
The source said teachers were saddened neither they nor the children were consulted on this latest step.