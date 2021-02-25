3 finalists for Start-up Stories 2021

The third season of Start-up Stories kicked off on Wednesday night at Le Village by CA, in the House of Startups. Three start-ups booked their ticket for the final: ChefPassport, Ta-Da! and MyelinH.
Amélie Madinier's Le Village by CA lost its usual hushed calm on Wednesday evening to host the launch of the third season of Start-up Stories, in which 10 start-uppers pitched their projects in front of a jury and a remote audience.
The jury was led by Diane Tea (LBAN), alongside Stéphane Pesch (LPEA), Jérôme Wittamer (Expon Capital), José Soares (SnT) and the first winner of the Start-up Stories, Ilana Devillers (Food 4 All),
Matteo Ressa whetted their appetite with his ChefPassport solution for creating interactive events with some fifty chefs from around the world.
Against the backdrop of covid-19, educational solutions also took centre stage. The jury was impressed by Ta-Da!, Michelle Glorieux’s educational audio book technology for children under 14 “imported” from Silicon Valley. Her worldwide distribution contract signed in October has assures her start-up a bright future, provided she finds the necessary funds for its development.
Also against the backdrop of covid-19, the jury lent an attentive ear to a project related to health and the detection of brain diseases, MyelinH. Zied Tayeb embarked on the adventure when her mother learned, too late, that she was suffering from a degenerative disease.
This article was originally published on Paperjam.lu in French. It has been translated and edited for Delano.