3 questions with GSK Stockmann

Andreas Heinzmann, partner at GSK Stockmann, answers three questions for the Paperjam Club, the events branch of Delano’s parent company, Maison Moderne.
Could you please, in a few words, describe for us your company’s activity?
GSK Stockmann is a leading independent European corporate law firm with over 200 professionals across our offices in Germany and Luxembourg. Our economic focus and entrepreneurial foresight drive our approach to achieving the perspective of our clients. GSK Stockmann is the law firm of choice for real estate and financial services. In addition, we have deep-rooted expertise in key sectors including funds, capital markets, public, mobility, energy and healthcare. For international transactions and projects, we work together with selected reputable law firms abroad.
Our Luxembourg office opened in 2016. Our lawyers focus in particular on banking and finance, capital markets, corporate/M&A, private equity, investment funds, real estate, regulatory and insurance, tax and dispute resolution.
You have just renewed your membership in the Paperjam Club. What convinced you to do so?
We have just renewed our membership in the Paperjam Club as it is Luxembourg's biggest business club offering access to professional networking and training events, to big lectures and roundtable talks. The Club represents a vibrant business community allowing to interact with business leaders. Moreover, with our subscription we benefit from having access to a great amount of publications related to Maison Moderne.
What in particular are you looking to get from the Club? And what does your organisation have to offer to other Club members?
We believe that the Paperjam Club helps us staying informed about the growing business community in Luxembourg with the possibility to meet and exchange at events. Moreover, since the opening of our Luxembourg office in 2016 we have been regularly successfully cooperating with Maison Moderne.