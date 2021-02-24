300 people fined over covid-19 rule violations

Luxembourg’s police force over the course of the last week fined 300 people for violating coronavirus measures, it said in a statement on Thursday.
The police publish a weekly update on their spot checks, with 700 such controls carried out over the course of last week. Around 80% of the 300 fines were issued to people out and about without a reason during the 11pm to 6am curfew.
The public are generally ordered indoors during this time unless they can prove a reason to be outside, such as travelling to or from work, walking a dog or coming back from abroad.
In 34 cases police officers filed official complaints, including against people meeting for illegal parties and businesses for not adhering to restrictions.
Restaurants and cafés can only sell delivery or take-out to customers, and it’s forbidden for patrons to group on terraces outside. Drinking alcohol in public is also currently banned.
Shops meanwhile have to limit the number of customers they can welcome based on their size. Shopping centres must also present a health and safety concept to authorities, showing how they regulate visitor flows and ensure distancing.