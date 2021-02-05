3,747 new vehicle registrations in January 2021

In January 2021, the SNCA registered 3,747 new vehicles in Luxembourg, meaning car sales fell by 13.24% compared to January 2020.
After a year marked by the health crisis and a 17.85% fall in new registrations, mainly due to the lockdown between March and April, the Luxembourg car market starts the year with a 13.24% fall of new registrations compared to January 2020. However, the figure is not dramatic and remains in the average of the last 10 years.
It's worth noting that prior to the health crisis the Luxembourg car market had recorded three consecutive years of growth.
With regards to individual brands, Volkswagen is doing even better than before the health crisis in January 2020. The Wolfsburg manufacturer still remains the preference of drivers in Luxembourg, with 446 units newly registered last month, an increase of 1.1% compared to January 2020.
The so-called "premium" brands also continue to attract drivers’ attention. BMW, with its 404 new registrations, ranks second in the monthly ranking, whereas Mercedes similarly recorded 347 new registrations.
Peugeot (+18.3%), Fiat (+12.8%), Hyundai (+11.8%), Opel (+37.6%) and Ford (17.1%) also registered increases in registrations.
Electricity on the rise
Electricity continues to attract attention compared to diesel and gasoline. Electric cars (100% electric and hybrid) accounted for 28.64% of new monthly registrations in January 2021, whereas during the same period last year electricity only accounted for 13.41% of the market share.
On the other hand, new registrations of diesel cars accounted for 34.59% in January 2021, compared to 40.43% a year ago. The same is true for gasoline, which has seen its market share decline from 46.17% in January 2020 to 36.67% in 2021.
This article was originally published in French on Paperjam.lu and has been translated and edited for Delano.