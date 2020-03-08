3rd, 4th & 5th coronavirus cases in Luxembourg

Three more people have been diagnosed with covid-19 in the grand duchy, bringing the total to five.
The third person was diagnosed on Friday after returning from the Alsace region in France, according to a health department press release.
The fourth person was diagnosed on Saturday, with the government stating: “There is an epidemiological link with northern Italy.”
Both of these patients are exhibiting “mild” symptoms.
The fifth person was diagnosed on Sunday and had also travelled to Alsace.
All of the patients are being monitored by public health authorities.
The first two cases were detected on 1 March and 5 March. As of this writing, a total of 35 people are currently quarantined in Luxembourg.
The Luxembourg government has set up an coronavirus informational website, in French, and a telephone hotline, 8002 8080.
According to the public health authorities, the symptoms of covid-19 are coughing, fever and breathing problems. Cases usually develop after travel to an area at risk, such as northern Italy or China.
If you suspect that you have covid-19, isolate yourself from anyone susceptible to be infected and contact the government hotline, 8002 8080. Do not go to your see your GP or the emergency room.
In case of emergency, telephone 112.
Additional information about the coronavirus and covid-19 can be found, in English, on the websites of the UK’s National Health Service, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization.