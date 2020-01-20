4 young chefs join Expo 2020 gastro team

Four young culinary talents have been selected to work alongside chef Kim Kevin de Dood to develop recipes which will be showcased over six months at the “Schengen Lounge” during the Expo 2020 in Dubai.
Following a call for applications in October 2019, the four youngsters selected to develop the dishes with the main chef, along with students of the Luxembourg hotel and tourism school (École d’hôtellerie et de tourisme du Luxembourg, or EHTL) include Archibald De Prince (28), who works at La Distillerie, Château de Bourglinster; Clovis Degrave (30) of Hostellerie de Grünewald; Caroline Esch (24) of Eden Rose; and Aurélien Fontaine (22), Traiteur Niessen.
The four will also be in Dubai to prepare dishes on the expo site itself for “Luxembourg day”, which takes place on 23 January 2021.
According to EHTL, the restaurant at the Luxembourg pavilion in Dbai “will occupy a privileged place” within the design in the form of a Möbius ribbon.
For those unable to travel to Dubai, it will still be possible to sample the dishes, as they will be forthcoming on the menus of each of the restaurants associated with the young chefs.
The Expo 2020 in Dubai is the first opportunity that the universal exhibition takes place in the Middle East and takes place from 20 October 2020 through 10 April 2021. Click here for more information about Luxembourg's participation in the event.