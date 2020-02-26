46 jobs eliminated at EIB crèche

The closure of the Attitude “L’Abeille” crèche, which had welcomed the children of European Investment Bank staff since 1995, also means the elimination of 46 jobs--a move local unions LCGB and OGBL are denouncing as showing “indifference towards the employees concerned”.
On Tuesday the LCGB announced on its website that it, as the spokesperson for the employees in question, along with the OGBL, decried the management's rapid decision to cease activities in Luxembourg “prematurely and without thought”, which has “harmful consequences on the lives of the employees”.
It added that “not only the EIB but also the Attitude ‘L’Abeille’ crèche demonstrate their indifference towards the employees concerned”.
The closure of the crèche was announced at the end of January, when the LCG denounced the lack of communication on the part of the EIB. However, an EIB spokesperson at the time told Delano that the bank was aiming for a “fair and simpler” system, given that the partially-subsidised crèche had only been catering to about 10% of crèche-aged children of the bank’s staff.
In Tuesday’s statement, the unions added they “refuse any dismissal and claim from the management of the crèche the implementation of a policy to safeguard lives” and that they would “undertake to use all the legal means necessary to support the employees concerned”.