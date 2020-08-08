10 things to do this week

5 activities for teenagers

News Lifestyle 08.08.2020 Jess Bauldry
Geocaching is a great way to spend time outdoors and learn skills

Photo: Shutterstock

Banish boredom among your surly teens with these fun activities in Luxembourg. 

Skydive indoors

Luxfly gives a taster of skydiving without having to set foot in a plane. Available for kids and people with reduced mobility. www.indoorskydive.lu

Escape room

A handful of escape rooms have mushroomed in the grand duchy recently. Our favourite is Enigmo Rooms, in Dudelange, which has three different games. www.enigmo.lu

Stand-up paddle

The best way to explore the Upper Sûre Lake is by stand-up paddle board. Boards are rented to groups from the nautical base. www.basenautique.lu

Geocaching

The youth hostel in Echternach organises geocaching for groups of people aged 10 upwards for a fee. Find clues, solve puzzles and accomplish tasks to find the treasure. youthhostels.lu

Frisbee golf

The eight-disc pole frisbee golf course starts in Bourglinster by the hiking pavilion next to the castle car park. Players should bring their own frisbees. www.mullerthal.lu

This article was originally published in the Delano 2020-2021 Expat Guide

