5 activities for teenagers

Banish boredom among your surly teens with these fun activities in Luxembourg.
Skydive indoors
Luxfly gives a taster of skydiving without having to set foot in a plane. Available for kids and people with reduced mobility. www.indoorskydive.lu
Escape room
A handful of escape rooms have mushroomed in the grand duchy recently. Our favourite is Enigmo Rooms, in Dudelange, which has three different games. www.enigmo.lu
Stand-up paddle
The best way to explore the Upper Sûre Lake is by stand-up paddle board. Boards are rented to groups from the nautical base. www.basenautique.lu
Geocaching
The youth hostel in Echternach organises geocaching for groups of people aged 10 upwards for a fee. Find clues, solve puzzles and accomplish tasks to find the treasure. youthhostels.lu
Frisbee golf
The eight-disc pole frisbee golf course starts in Bourglinster by the hiking pavilion next to the castle car park. Players should bring their own frisbees. www.mullerthal.lu
