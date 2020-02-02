10 things to do this week

28.01 - 04.02 2020
1

Win film tix

04.02.2020

Those gorgeous people at Tarantula have given Delano 3 pairs of tickets for the English subtitled version of latest movie, “Deux” (“Two Of Us”).

5 family apps

News Lifestyle 02.02.2020 Delano staff
Members of the family can be invited to share with some features on different apps, while individual settings can also be respected when necessary. 

Members of the family can be invited to share with some features on different apps, while individual settings can also be respected when necessary. 

Photo: Shutterstock

From groceries to school runs, organising family life can be a challenge. Here are a few tech suggestions to help simplify all that. 

Curago

This app stores your family’s schedules, to-do’s, shopping lists and more. Members of the family can be invited to share with some features, while individual settings can also be respected when necessary. 

Spielplatz.lu

Available in six languages--English, Luxembourgish, German, French, Portuguese and Italian, this app allows you to search for playgrounds by locality or postal code, as well as infrastructure and other options, like indoor and outdoor, whether pets are allowed, whether facilities and restaurants are nearby, and more. The app has photo previews to boot.

Refill

Find free water-filling stations to reduce your family’s plastic use. There is now a local version of this app, which has already been quite active in places like the UK and Germany. 

Cityapp

Users can stay up-to-date with info about the vel’oh! bike stations, real-time bus schedules, car park data, as well as more information about points of interest in the centre. 

Meng Loft

Check the air quality in Luxembourg and get more info about pollutants and their effects. The data can also be shared with others. 

This article first appeared in the print version of the Delano Expat Guide 2019-2020.

 

 

family lifestyle Expat Guide 2019-20 luxembourg