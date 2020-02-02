5 family apps

From groceries to school runs, organising family life can be a challenge. Here are a few tech suggestions to help simplify all that.
This app stores your family’s schedules, to-do’s, shopping lists and more. Members of the family can be invited to share with some features, while individual settings can also be respected when necessary.
Available in six languages--English, Luxembourgish, German, French, Portuguese and Italian, this app allows you to search for playgrounds by locality or postal code, as well as infrastructure and other options, like indoor and outdoor, whether pets are allowed, whether facilities and restaurants are nearby, and more. The app has photo previews to boot.
Find free water-filling stations to reduce your family’s plastic use. There is now a local version of this app, which has already been quite active in places like the UK and Germany.
Users can stay up-to-date with info about the vel’oh! bike stations, real-time bus schedules, car park data, as well as more information about points of interest in the centre.
Check the air quality in Luxembourg and get more info about pollutants and their effects. The data can also be shared with others.
