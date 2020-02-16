5 family-friendly rainy day activities

Whether it’s the rain or winter weather preventing outdoor excursions, don’t worry: we’ve got you covered (pun intended).
Here a few activities for the family when the weather is less than ideal.
Ideally open on weekends, this Hollerich-based museum will get the little ones excited because of the horse-drawn tramway replicas as well as a number of vehicles, coaches and more. But it’s also a nice way for parents to take in some Grand Duchy nostalgia.
Located in the heart of Differdange, the centre offers a fun way for youngsters to get thrilled about science. There are some 60 experimental stations, most of which are hands-on, plus a range of demonstrations such as “science in the kitchen”, chemistry experiments and plenty more. Bonus: the centre is open on Sundays and on several official holidays.
This folkloric museum shows how a vintner would have lived, with a range of 18th and 19th century furnishings to create an authentic atmosphere. The museum--which includes a traditional kitchen and smokehouse, a workshop area and bedroom, plus a collection of toys from yesteryear--also holds regular children’s workshops and can arrange birthday visits.
Note: the museum is closed for winter but will have workshops again starting in March.
Swimming
There are plenty of indoor swimming pools to choose from, with most offering splash pools for the little ones and swimming classes. Two pools we can recommend are Les Thermes (Strassen), which has a couple of slides and a wave pool, as well as Syrdall Schwemm (Niederanven), where the slide is reminiscent of a disco with its funky lights illuminating the dark interior.
Best for older kids and teens, this indoor play area also has “quality time” specials, encouraging parents and kids to jump. Not only is it a great way to get some cardio done, but you’ll be laughing so hard you may not even realise you’re exercising. There are also plenty of other indoor playgrounds to keep the young ones active including Yoyo Indoor - Outdoor Playground & Restaurant in Howald and Zigzig in Bertrange to name just a few.
