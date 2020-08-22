5 family friendly restaurants

Looking for a place to get a tasty bite with the kids? Check out Delano's selection of family-friendly eateries.
Brasserie Chalet am Brill
One of several restaurants that form the Mondorf-les-Bains spa facility, its big draw is the impressive walled garden and playground where, on sunny days, children can roam freely. The cuisine is Luxembourg-French brasserie style.
Avenue Marie-Adélaïde, Mondorf-les-Bains www.mondorf.lu
Bei der Giedel
A welcome refuelling point. Simple fayre of omelette and hearty slabs of meat, raclette and a novel take on macaroni and cheese all make this the soul-food go-to.
81 place de Saintignon, Lasauvage www.beidergiedel.lu
Echternach youth hostel
This youth hostel offers lush green views of the lake and nearby Little Switzerland where you can stroll and work up an appetite before dining at the Melting Pot restaurant.
Chemin vers Rodenhof, Echternach www.youthhostels.lu
Lou’s Diner
One of the Mullerthal region’s best-kept secrets, people have been known to drive out just for the homely American burgers and fries.
2 rue de Grevenmacher, Beidweiler
Mudam Café
Museums and kids are not always a good combination. But Luxembourg’s Mudam is not your average contemporary art museum--it hosts workshops for kids, and the bright, spacious café is a great place to let little ones run off the leash. Food is simple but fresh and wholesome, with vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.
3 Park Dräi Eechelen, Luxembourg-Kirchberg www.mudam.com/café
This article was originally published in the Delano 2020-2021 Expat Guide