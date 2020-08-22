10 things to do this week

5 family friendly restaurants

News Lifestyle 22.08.2020 Jess Bauldry
Fun and original gnome seats are among the highlights of a visit to the Mudam café

Fun and original gnome seats are among the highlights of a visit to the Mudam café

Photo: Happy Dayz/archives

Looking for a place to get a tasty bite with the kids? Check out Delano's selection of family-friendly eateries.

Brasserie Chalet am Brill

One of several restaurants that form the Mondorf-les-Bains spa facility, its big draw is the impressive walled garden and playground where, on sunny days, children can roam freely. The cuisine is Luxembourg-French brasserie style.

Avenue Marie-Adélaïde, Mondorf-les-Bains www.mondorf.lu

Bei der Giedel

A welcome refuelling point. Simple fayre of omelette and hearty slabs of meat, raclette and a novel take on macaroni and cheese all make this the soul-food go-to.

81 place de Saintignon, Lasauvage www.beidergiedel.lu

Echternach youth hostel

This youth hostel offers lush green views of the lake and nearby Little Switzerland where you can stroll and work up an appetite before dining at the Melting Pot restaurant.

Chemin vers Rodenhof, Echternach www.youthhostels.lu

Lou’s Diner

One of the Mullerthal region’s best-kept secrets, people have been known to drive out just for the homely American burgers and fries. 

2 rue de Grevenmacher, Beidweiler

Mudam Café

Museums and kids are not always a good combination. But Luxembourg’s Mudam is not your average contemporary art museum--it hosts workshops for kids, and the bright, spacious café is a great place to let little ones run off the leash. Food is simple but fresh and wholesome, with vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.

3 Park Dräi Eechelen, Luxembourg-Kirchberg www.mudam.com/café

This article was originally published in the Delano 2020-2021 Expat Guide

