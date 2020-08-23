5 team sports for kids

Let your kids burn off some energy and make friends by enrolling them in a team sport.
Baseball
Luxembourg boasts two baseball clubs, the Beckerich Hedgehogs and the Dudelange Red Sappers. www.bsfl.lu
Swimming
In addition to a handful of competitive swimming clubs in Luxembourg, there’s a youth water polo section at the Swimming Luxembourg club in the capital. www.flns.lu
Rugby
Depending on the age of your kids and where you live, check out the Little Lions (for little ones), Rugby Club Luxembourg (juniors through to seniors and touch rugby), CSCE Rugby Club (4-18-year-olds), Rugby Club Terres Rouges (kids from 4+) and Rugby Eagles (4-18-year-olds). www.rugby.lu
Cricket
The Luxembourg Cricket Federation organises weekly training all year round for youngsters aged 6-16 held by volunteer coaches. There is also a Summer Cricket Academy. lcfjuniors.wordpress.com
Hockey
Hockey Club Luxembourg runs a social hockey section for young people aged 5-18 with a fully qualified coach. www.hockey.lu
This article was originally published in the Delano 2020-2021 Expat Guide.