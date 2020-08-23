10 things to do this week

See exciting talent

19.08.2020

Delano has been championing Francis of Delirium since the release of debut single “Quit Fucking Around”. This week there are two chances to see the duo perform live.

5 team sports for kids

A Little Lions training session

Photo: Mike Zenari/archives

Let your kids burn off some energy and make friends by enrolling them in a team sport.

Baseball

Luxembourg boasts two baseball clubs, the Beckerich Hedgehogs and the Dudelange Red Sappers. www.bsfl.lu

Swimming

In addition to a handful of competitive swimming clubs in Luxembourg, there’s a youth water polo section at the Swimming Luxembourg club in the capital. www.flns.lu

Rugby

Depending on the age of your kids and where you live, check out the Little Lions (for little ones), Rugby Club Luxembourg (juniors through to seniors and touch rugby), CSCE Rugby Club (4-18-year-olds), Rugby Club Terres Rouges (kids from 4+) and Rugby Eagles (4-18-year-olds). www.rugby.lu

Cricket

The Luxembourg Cricket Federation organises weekly training all year round for youngsters aged 6-16 held by volunteer coaches. There is also a Summer Cricket Academy. lcfjuniors.wordpress.com

Hockey

Hockey Club Luxembourg runs a social hockey section for young people aged 5-18 with a fully qualified coach. www.hockey.lu

This article was originally published in the Delano 2020-2021 Expat Guide.

