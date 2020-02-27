5-year funding renewal for Atoz chair at Uni

The University of Luxembourg and the Atoz Foundation have signed an agreement to renew funding over 5 years for the Atoz chair for European and international taxation.
The signing of the funding renewal with (from l. to r.) Tonika Hirdman (Fondation de Luxembourg representing the ATOZ Foundation), Stéphane Pallage (Uni), Keith O'Donnell (Atoz), Yves Elsen (Uni) Photo: University of Luxembourg
The signing was linked to the 10th anniversary of the chair, held at Mudam on Tuesday evening.
The aim of the chair, since its setup in 2009, has been to enhance education and develop research in tax law, both in the grand duchy and internationally.
In a Wednesday press statement, dean of the faculty of law, economic and finance, Katalin Ligeti, praised the role of the chair in allowing for “excellent scholarship and research outcomes”, as well as the “creation of an LL.M. [master in European and international tax law] to inspire the tax professionals of tomorrow through hands-on methods, therefore narrowing the gap between the academic environment and the working world. These bridges that we build for our graduates are undoubtedly one of the most positive effects of such private and public partnerships.”
The chair is supported by the Atoz Foundation, created in 2012, which promotes education initiatives for youngsters worldwide. The foundation additionally awards an annual €10,000 scholarship for one student enrolled in the LL.M. programme.
“I am very proud of the achievements of our partnership over the past 10 years and am excited to see them further develop going forward,” Keith O’Donnell, Atoz Tax Advisers managing partner added.