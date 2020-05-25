57,000 primary pupils returning to class on Monday

Primary schools, crèches and daycare centres reopened their doors on 25 May after two months on covid-19 shutdown.
Roughly 57,000 primary students have been divided into two groups, who will alternate weeks attending school.
One group will attend classes from 8am to 1pm, with a teacher who may or may not be their regular instructor, and then can attend a daycare centre with the same classmates until 6pm.
At the same time, the other group will have homework assigned by their teacher, which they can work on at a daycare centre or at home.
The following week, the groups switch roles.
Schools have instituted several safety precautions, including the frequent washing of hands and staff members wearing face masks.
Meanwhile, crèches have limited the number of children they can accept and introduced health measures.
Reported by Jean-Michel Lalieu; edited by Aaron Grunwald
Photo: Matic Zorman/Maison Moderne