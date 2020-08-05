6 snaps bring heritage in focus

Five photographers have been recognised for their shots of Luxembourg heritage sites in a national contest.
To mark the first world heritage day on 7 June, the Unesco commission and culture ministry called on the public to share their photos of the country’s three Unesco listed features on Instagram, using the hashtag #luxembourgyourworldheritage.
Currently, the list includes The Family of Man exhibition of photography curated by Luxembourg-born photographer and museum curator Edward Steichen, the capital’s old town and fortifications and the Sprangprozesseioun, an annual Echternach tradition, which this year was postponed due to covid-19.
The public responded by posting 919 photos from which six works by five photographers were selected based on creativity, aesthetics, originality, quality, colour, and composition. Find the photos above and below:
Luxembourg, old districts and fortifications - cultural heritage: Michel Grün
Luxembourg, old quarters and fortifications - cultural heritage: Sami Ouberdous
Luxembourg, old quarters and fortifications - cultural heritage: Nina Monteverde
The Family of Man, Documentary Heritage: Dan Mirti
