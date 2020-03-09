6 wines for Expo 2020 in Dubai

Six Luxembourg wines and crémants will be featured over six months at the Luxembourg pavilion at the Expo 2020 in Dubai.
The wines will be on offer at the “Schengen Lounge”, where visitors to the world expo, which runs 20 October 2020 through 10 April 2021, will be able to taste them alongside Luxembourg fare, prepared by Kim Kevin de Dood and his team.
The final selection--presented on Monday by the Expo 2020 Dubai economic interest group, Horseca and the École d’hôtellerie et de tourisme du Luxembourg, or EHTL--are as follows:
- Auxerrois 2018, Domaine Thill
- Pinot Blanc 2018 Molaris, Clos «Mon Vieux Moulin» - Duhr-Frères
- Pinot Gris 2018 Puits d’Or, Domaine Madame Aly Duhr
- Riesling 2018 Ahn Palmberg, Caves Berna
- Pinot Noir 2017, Domaine viticole Krier-Bisenius
- Crémant Cuvée Spéciale Blanc de Noirs, Pundel Vins Purs