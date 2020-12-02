10 things to do this week

01.12 - 08.12 2020
Consider real estate risks

02.12.2020

Luxembourg real estate prices continue to rise, but industry players still refuse to consider a real estate bubble that would threaten both borrowers and creditors. 

8% drop in weekly positive virus tests

October 2020 photo shows people arriving at Robert Schuman hospital

Photo: Matic Zorman

The number of weekly covid-19 diagnoses in Luxembourg fell slightly at the end of November when Luxembourg entered its second “soft” lockdown, new figures reveal.

From 23-29 November, 3,565 people tested positive, down 8% compared to the week before. The effective reproduction rate fell to 0.98 and the test positivity rate dropped slightly to 5.13%.

The average age of people testing positive dropped to 38.8 while the number of contacts identified rose 7%, to reach 16,052. The number of deaths rose to 47, up from 38 the week before, with victims aged on average 80.

PCR testing levels remained virtually unchanged at 69,558 tests over the week.

Source of contamination

The rate of contaminations for which the source was not clearly attributable decreased. Analysis from 23-24 November found that of 988 cases, almost 40% occurred through the family circle, the largest source of spreading the infection.

