8% drop in weekly positive virus tests

The number of weekly covid-19 diagnoses in Luxembourg fell slightly at the end of November when Luxembourg entered its second “soft” lockdown, new figures reveal.
From 23-29 November, 3,565 people tested positive, down 8% compared to the week before. The effective reproduction rate fell to 0.98 and the test positivity rate dropped slightly to 5.13%.
The average age of people testing positive dropped to 38.8 while the number of contacts identified rose 7%, to reach 16,052. The number of deaths rose to 47, up from 38 the week before, with victims aged on average 80.
PCR testing levels remained virtually unchanged at 69,558 tests over the week.
Source of contamination
The rate of contaminations for which the source was not clearly attributable decreased. Analysis from 23-24 November found that of 988 cases, almost 40% occurred through the family circle, the largest source of spreading the infection.